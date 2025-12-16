Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Thousands of drivers wrongly fined in major UK speed camera malfunction

A delay on smart motorway speed cameras meant some drivers were fined for speeding, even when the limit had increased

By:Tom Jervis
16 Dec 2025
Speed camera

Thousands of motorists have been wrongly fined for speeding since 2021, says National Highways. A fault with speed cameras on smart motorways meant they were triggered even when drivers weren’t breaking the law.

The issue largely revolves around what National Highways describes as an “anomaly” on variable speed limit cameras on major roads and smart motorways. This, the organisation says, resulted in “a slight delay between cameras and variable speed signs, leading to some drivers being incorrectly detected as speeding after the limit had changed.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

National Highways told Auto Express it’s uncovered 2,650 wrongful activations of this kind since 2021 and that the issue was originally brought to its attention when an individual case was flagged by Avon and Somerset Police back in January 2025. While, at first, the problem was thought to be isolated to one location on the M5, after an investigation it’s now understood to affect a total of 154 cameras spanning 10 per cent of the Strategic Road Network (SRN), including all variable cameras on smart motorways and two on the A14.

The organisation’s chief executive, Nick Harris, apologised for the error, explaining: “Safety is our number one priority and we have developed a fix for this technical anomaly to maintain the highest levels of safety on these roads and make sure no one is wrongly prosecuted.”

Those drivers who were wrongly fined will be contacted by National Highways and will have their fine reimbursed and any penalty points on their licence removed. Auto Express asked what will be done to compensate those affected who might have been forking out for inflated car insurance premiums given their false convictions or been banned from driving, and was told that this is something that is being “investigated”.

That said, it’s important to note that while the blunder is certainly a serious one, it only accounts for a minute percentage of speed cameras activations; National Highways says the number of instances equates to fewer than two mistakes per day. 

With this in mind, National Highways warned drivers that while these cameras have been switched off for the time being while it develops a fix, “enforcement is still in place, and the public can remain confident that only motorists who break the rules will be penalised.”

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

EU 2035 petrol and diesel car ban to be scrapped – will the UK follow?
Electric car charging mega test - charging overhead

EU 2035 petrol and diesel car ban to be scrapped – will the UK follow?

The head of the biggest EU party has told the press that from 2035, car manufacturers must reduce CO2 emissions by 90 per cent
News
15 Dec 2025
Inside Ford’s big comeback plan: Fiesta, small SUV, hybrid and VW relationship all explained
Ford Bronco Sport 2025

Inside Ford’s big comeback plan: Fiesta, small SUV, hybrid and VW relationship all explained

Exclusive analysis reveals Ford’s comeback plan: new Fiesta EV, hybrid crossover and working with Renault and VW
Features
11 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: brand new Nissan Micra arrives with a bang at only £204 a month
Nissan Micra - front cornering, higher angle

Car Deal of the Day: brand new Nissan Micra arrives with a bang at only £204 a month

Before we’ve even had a chance to drive it in the UK, the all-new Nissan Micra is our Deal of the Day for 13 December
News
13 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content