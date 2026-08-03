Our opinion on the Audi A2

The Audi A2 e-tron is nothing like as innovative or technologically ambitious as the original, but it is a well rounded and stylish new-age electric car with impressive levels of efficiency and practicality. Best in its simpler forms, if you look at models with the bigger battery, its value equation starts to break down – despite that impressive range figure.

About the Audi A2

The Audi A2 name is potentially one of the more contentious monikers to reboot, but Audi’s hoping that with an ‘e-tron’ modifier attached to the bootlid, the now electric hatchback will appeal to buyers in a whole new era; and if you think about it, it’s not actually that far-reaching from the 1999 original.

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Both have a similar mandate to extract maximum efficiency, but this new one goes about it with a very different set of technical underpinnings. Due to expensive aluminium construction, the nineties original was often classed as too expensive, too compromised and almost too clever for its time. Yet while not considered a fiscal success in period, the A2 has enjoyed a brighter reputation in retrospect – something Audi’s hoping will give this new model a bump in interest as it reaches showrooms.

The new A2 e-tron is nearly 50cm longer than before and more than 11cm wider. Yet thanks to an overall height that’s actually 2mm lower, it doesn’t feel too big in the flesh, and is quite compact in context to modern rivals.