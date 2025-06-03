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Car Deal of the Day: Popular Jaecoo 7 hits a new low at £222 a month

The Jaecoo 7 has taken the UK by storm – and it’s easy to see why at these prices. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 November.

By:George Armitage
11 Nov 2026
Jaecoo 7 - front action

If you want to know why the Jaecoo 7 is one of the UK's best-selling new cars then take a look at the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Leasing prices have plummeted once again – the 'Temu Range Rover' is now available for just £222 a month.

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Lease Car UK is offering the super-popular SUV on a two-year deal with a 12-month initial payment of £3,004.68 and an annual limit of 5,000 miles. 

Tweak the terms and it could yield even better value depending on your budget. Switching to a nine-month initial payment saves around £500 straight away, and only bumps up the monthly outlay to £242.81. 

Meanwhile, raising the mileage limit on either the nine or 12-month initial payment plans can be done for around £15 extra a month.

The Deluxe trim that’s on offer here may be the entry grade, but just like nearly every other Chinese car maker, Jaecoo packs its cars with kit. 

As standard, you'll be getting 19-inch alloys, synthetic leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch infotainment system and 10-inch digital driver's display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, privacy glass, ambient lighting, plus an electric tailgate.

Under the bonnet lies a 1.6-litre petrol engine. With 147bhp, it's not going to set the world on fire, and indeed, it's not the last word in refinement, either. But it's fine and returns a little under 40mpg on the combined fuel cycle.

The cabin is surprisingly well finished, and although it can't match the posh British SUV it's aping on the outside, the interior quality is arguably on par with – if not better than – that of some traditional models such as the Nissan Qashqai.  

Jaecoo 7 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 page.

Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Jaecoo 7 rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £272 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £307 ppm**
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £319 ppm**
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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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