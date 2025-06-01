Car deal of the day: Omoda 5 hybrid SUV for only £176 per month

Head-turning looks and plush interior

Punchy and relatively efficient hybrid power

Only £175.84 per month

Jaecoo models have exploded in popularity in recent months, but did you know it’s possible to get basically the same car but with hybrid power for much less? The Omoda 5 SUV – the sister car to the Jaecoo 5 – is now available to lease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service for around £75 less per month than its counterpart.

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The deal, offered by Leasing Options, will get you behind the wheel of a hybrid-powered Omoda 5 Knight – the Jaecoo 5 can only be had in petrol or EV form – for exactly £175.84 per month. That’s after an initial payment of £2,510.07 and includes 5,000 miles per year. In total, this deal will set you back £6,554.39 over the entire two-year period it covers.

The terms are adjustable, of course; extend the lease to three years, with a 10,000-mile annual limit and a lower £1,857.27 initial payment, and Leasing Options will still get you into the car for under £250 per month – £242.88, to be exact. In total, this will cost you £10,358.07 across three years and 30,000 miles – potentially thousands less than the depreciation you’d face if you’d bought the car outright.