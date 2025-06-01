Car deal of the day: Omoda 5 hybrid SUV for only £176 per month
The Omoda 5 is a stylish SUV that offers a lot for a little. It’s our Deal of the Day for 8 November.
- Head-turning looks and plush interior
- Punchy and relatively efficient hybrid power
- Only £175.84 per month
Jaecoo models have exploded in popularity in recent months, but did you know it’s possible to get basically the same car but with hybrid power for much less? The Omoda 5 SUV – the sister car to the Jaecoo 5 – is now available to lease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service for around £75 less per month than its counterpart.
The deal, offered by Leasing Options, will get you behind the wheel of a hybrid-powered Omoda 5 Knight – the Jaecoo 5 can only be had in petrol or EV form – for exactly £175.84 per month. That’s after an initial payment of £2,510.07 and includes 5,000 miles per year. In total, this deal will set you back £6,554.39 over the entire two-year period it covers.
The terms are adjustable, of course; extend the lease to three years, with a 10,000-mile annual limit and a lower £1,857.27 initial payment, and Leasing Options will still get you into the car for under £250 per month – £242.88, to be exact. In total, this will cost you £10,358.07 across three years and 30,000 miles – potentially thousands less than the depreciation you’d face if you’d bought the car outright.
This isn’t the base petrol model; the Omoda 5 Knight SHS-H is powered by a 1.5-litre full-hybrid powertrain which produces 224bhp and will get the car from 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds. More impressive, however, is that it’ll return 51.4mpg – not bad for an SUV with enough space for four adults (headroom is a little tight, mind) and a 370-litre boot.
The Knight version comes with all the necessities, including twin 12.3-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – ideal given Omoda’s tech can be a bit fiddly to use – built-in sat-nav, heated leather seats and a variety of driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and a reversing camera.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda 5 page.
Check out the Omoda 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
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