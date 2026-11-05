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Car deal alert! New Vauxhall Astra for just over £20k is a huge bargain

Vauxhall’s Astra is a great family hatch, and it’s even more appealing with a massive £12,000 discount

By:George Armitage
5 Nov 2026
Vauxhall Astra - front

Vauxhall recently teased how the Astra of the future could look with the STX concept, but while the STX does look brilliant, it’s easy to forget how good the current model still is. 

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The Vauxhall Astra is one of our favourite cars on the market and currently ranks fifth on our best hatchbacks you can buy list. And now it’s more appealing than ever thanks to an amazing deal, courtesy of Perrys Vauxhall. You can get the Astra with a huge £12,000 off, dropping the price to a scarcely-believable £20,495. 

The car on offer is a pre-registered Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo 130 GS, meaning this is anything but an entry-level car, either. The GS model comes with many comforts that you may not usually expect from an affordable family hatch, such as a heated steering wheel, heated seats, LED headlights with high-beam assist, and adaptive cruise control

On the road, the Vauxhall Astra is an efficient piece of kit, with this particular model officially returning 48.7mpg. In one of our in-depth group tests in which we pitted it against a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla, the Astra achieved 43.5mpg and came a commendable second place, noting its style, practicality and build-quality. 

The performance of the Astra won’t break any records, but is perfectly usable day-to-day with 130bhp and a 0-62mph time of 9.7 seconds. Around town, the Astra is comfortable enough to iron out the occasional pothole, while on country roads the car is set up to be compliant and predictable around corners. 

For family use you should have no issues either, with NCAP awarding the Vauxhall Astra with four stars. The Astra has plenty of space in the back seats for passengers, and the 422-litre boot should have more than enough room for all the schoolbags and sports kits that an ordinary family could throw at it.

Get the Vauxhall Astra deal now

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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