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Car Deal of the Day: MGS9 for just £226 a month gives plenty of bang for your buck

Roomy and frugal, the MGS9 is an excellent SUV for larger families. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 November.

By:George Armitage
2 Nov 2026
MGS9 - front cornering

Leasing prices for the MGS9 have crashed to an unbelievable £226 a month, meaning this large seven-seater plug-in hybrid is currently cheaper than smaller family-favourites such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, and the top-selling Jaecoo 7.

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This stunning deal comes from AA Lease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and calls for a 12-month initial payment of £3,003.20 to get it off the ground. It's a two-year deal, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. 

There's lots of scope to fine tune the terms to still give plenty of value, with a nine-month initial payment of £2,530.28 still bringing the outlay to below £250 a month. Six months at £1,952.19 is £275.53 a month, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 can be done for less than £20 extra a month on all three initial payment options.

The MGS9 sits as both the flagship and the largest family car in the Chinese-owned British brand's model range, and therefore mixes a stylish, upmarket design with plenty of interior space.

It really is roomy inside, with a tons of rear leg and headroom in the second row, while two seats in the boot can even accommodate adults. Incredibly, even with all seven seats in place, there's a very impressive 332-litre boot capacity. 

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As we've come to expect from MG in the past few years, there's a plush feel to the interior, plus plenty of standard equipment. Highlights of this Comfort model include heated front seats, a panoramic opening sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tailgate and a 360-degree parking camera. 

Under the bonnet is a frugal plug-in hybrid system, which sees a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 24.7kWh battery pack. MG claims 63 miles of silent electric running, and a combined fuel economy of 350mpg. However, just be aware you'll only get anything approaching three figures if you regularly plug the car into a charging point. 

The MGS9's driving experience errs on the comfortable side, but there's nothing wrong with that because this is a family car after all. Having said that, there is just under 300bhp on tap, so school runs will at least be speedy.           

MGS9 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great MGS9 leasing offers from leading providers on our MGS9 page.

Check out the MGS9 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on MGS9 rivals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New in-stock Skoda KodiaqCash £30,994Avg. savings £9,673
New Skoda Kodiaq

Configure now

KIA Sorento

KIA Sorento

New in-stock KIA SorentoCash £40,365Avg. savings £3,749
New KIA Sorento

Configure now

Jaecoo 8

Jaecoo 8

New in-stock Jaecoo 8Cash £43,034Avg. savings £2,520
New Jaecoo 8

Configure now

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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