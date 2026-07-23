Enormous interior with space for seven people

Frugal plug-in hybrid with 63-mile EV range

Get the deal at only £225.35 a month

Leasing prices for the MGS9 have crashed to an unbelievable £226 a month, meaning this large seven-seater plug-in hybrid is currently cheaper than smaller family-favourites such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, and the top-selling Jaecoo 7.

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This stunning deal comes from AA Lease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and calls for a 12-month initial payment of £3,003.20 to get it off the ground. It's a two-year deal, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

There's lots of scope to fine tune the terms to still give plenty of value, with a nine-month initial payment of £2,530.28 still bringing the outlay to below £250 a month. Six months at £1,952.19 is £275.53 a month, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 can be done for less than £20 extra a month on all three initial payment options.

The MGS9 sits as both the flagship and the largest family car in the Chinese-owned British brand's model range, and therefore mixes a stylish, upmarket design with plenty of interior space.

It really is roomy inside, with a tons of rear leg and headroom in the second row, while two seats in the boot can even accommodate adults. Incredibly, even with all seven seats in place, there's a very impressive 332-litre boot capacity.