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Car Deal of the Day: VW ID.3 Neo is a posh EV at a rock-bottom £261 a month

The new ID.3 Neo feels much more like a proper VW than its predecessor. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 October.

By:George Armitage
29 Oct 2026
New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo - front cornering

Volkswagen is trying to fix its reputation, and wants to make its ID electric cars feel like proper VWs. The German giant has begun a massive programme to win back customers’ hearts, led by the new ID. Polo, but characterised by the new ID.3 Neo – a car that in its previous ID.3 guise was criticised at launch for its cheap feeling interior and sub-standard tech.

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The new ID.3 Neo sees a return to proper buttons and physical controls, and a renewed emphasis on quality and familiarity. And via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can pick up this reborn EV for just £261.35 a month. You even get cheaper roadside rapid charging, too.

This four-year deal from Carwow Leasey calls for a 12-month initial payment of £3,431.20, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. 

It might make more sense, though, to go for the nine-month option, as this slashes the initial payment to £2,605.14, while the monthly payment only rises to £277.94. Adjusting the mileage to a more flexible 8,000-a-year will cost you less than a tenner extra a month.

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Whichever route you choose, it’ll come with a special offer that will wipe 20 per cent off all costs at one of Gridserve’s rapid chargers. This can be used nationwide, and is valid for a year. 

You’ll only be getting the entry-level Life 50kWh car with this deal, but even it has plenty of appeal. VW promises a range of 258 miles, while the spec has plenty of standard features – Life gets alloy wheels, 10-colour ambient lighting, adaptive cruise and a few more desirable goodies. 

The new ID.3 Neo has been upgraded significantly inside, with quality materials used throughout. But VW hasn’t messed around with the way the car drives, so it’s still comfortable and highly competent on the road, while a new one-pedal braking mode improves city driving.       

New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great VWs ID.3 Neo leasing offers from leading providers on our VW ID.3 Neo page.

Check out the VW ID.3 Neo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volkswagen ID.3 Neo rivals

Cupra Born

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BYD Dolphin

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MG Motor UK MG4

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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