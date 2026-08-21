Car Deal of the Day: VW ID.3 Neo is a posh EV at a rock-bottom £261 a month

Overhauled design and new quality feel

258-mile range

Get the deal at only £261.35 a month

Volkswagen is trying to fix its reputation, and wants to make its ID electric cars feel like proper VWs. The German giant has begun a massive programme to win back customers’ hearts, led by the new ID. Polo, but characterised by the new ID.3 Neo – a car that in its previous ID.3 guise was criticised at launch for its cheap feeling interior and sub-standard tech.

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The new ID.3 Neo sees a return to proper buttons and physical controls, and a renewed emphasis on quality and familiarity. And via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can pick up this reborn EV for just £261.35 a month. You even get cheaper roadside rapid charging, too.

This four-year deal from Carwow Leasey calls for a 12-month initial payment of £3,431.20, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

It might make more sense, though, to go for the nine-month option, as this slashes the initial payment to £2,605.14, while the monthly payment only rises to £277.94. Adjusting the mileage to a more flexible 8,000-a-year will cost you less than a tenner extra a month.