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Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Raval prices plummet to an unbelievable £187 a month

Cupra’s smallest EV keeps getting more attractive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 October.

By:George Armitage
26 Oct 2026
Cupra Raval - front

We only featured the Cupra Raval a week ago, but since then prices have crashed by a further £29 a month. It means this stylish electric supermini is now available for a barely believable monthly outlay of £187.

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The Auto Express Buy A Car service has a whole swathe of small hatches available for well under £200 a month. But the Raval is one of the newest and most appealing EV superminis on offer, and is only beaten on price by the similarly sized Nissan Micra, which is £3 a month cheaper.  

The two-year deal for the Raval is via Leasing Options, and calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,641.95, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

Even a nine-month up-front payment only stretches the monthly price to £204, which is still excellent value, while adjusting the mileage to 8,000 a year costs a tenner extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or £12 on the nine-month one.

Sister car to the excellent new Volkswagen ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq, the Raval is the more sporty sibling and is the reigning 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year

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It gets the most aggressive styling of the trio, but still has a strong kit list to tempt buyers. This entry-level V1 trim features 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, heated sports seats up front, ambient lighting and a generous array of safety equipment, including adaptive cruise control.

V1 trim is paired with a 37kWh battery pack, giving a claimed range of 203 miles, while 133bhp ensures sprightly acceleration. 

The racy looks are matched to an excellent driving experience – it’s nimble on a country road, easy to manoeuvre around town and feels grown up on the motorway.    

Cupra Raval - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Cupra Raval leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Raval page.

Check out the Cupra Raval deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on the Cupra Raval rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New Renault 5From £262 ppm**
Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New Mini CooperFrom £332 ppm**
KIA EV2

KIA EV2

New KIA EV2From £268 ppm**
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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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