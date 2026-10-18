Stylish looks; great fun to drive

203-mile range

Get the deal at only £186.83 a month

We only featured the Cupra Raval a week ago, but since then prices have crashed by a further £29 a month. It means this stylish electric supermini is now available for a barely believable monthly outlay of £187.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Auto Express Buy A Car service has a whole swathe of small hatches available for well under £200 a month. But the Raval is one of the newest and most appealing EV superminis on offer, and is only beaten on price by the similarly sized Nissan Micra, which is £3 a month cheaper.

The two-year deal for the Raval is via Leasing Options, and calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,641.95, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Even a nine-month up-front payment only stretches the monthly price to £204, which is still excellent value, while adjusting the mileage to 8,000 a year costs a tenner extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or £12 on the nine-month one.

Sister car to the excellent new Volkswagen ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq, the Raval is the more sporty sibling and is the reigning 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year.