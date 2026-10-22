“The BMW iX5 challenges the handling benchmark in the large premium SUV class, feeling amazingly agile for something that weighs so much…” - Richard Ingram, Deputy Editor

Range, charging & running costs Yes, the BMW iX5 has a long range and fast charging, but that massive battery could cost a pretty penny to fill

Pros Strong 500-mile range

Super-fast 460kW charging

Low BiK rates for company car users Cons Expensive to buy

Huge battery means big bills

No single-motor model yet

It’d be wrong of us to suggest that an £85,000 premium SUV will be cheap to run, but if you can charge at home – or run one as a company car – the BMW iX5 has the ability to put its petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid rivals to shame. The huge 141kWh battery is too big to fill on an overnight, off-peak tariff, but implement a little-and-often approach, and you could enjoy over 500 miles of range for less than a tenner.

Electric range, battery life and charge time

All BMW iX5s use the same 141kWh battery. The most efficient model (the mid-spec M Sport) claims up to 528 miles of range thanks to its aero body and special wheels. The base model isn’t quite as slippery; BMW says it’ll do up to 512 miles depending on exact specification.

But any concerns that the big battery will take an age to charge are put to rest by the cutting-edge 800-volt electrical architecture. This helps the iX5 to a 460kW peak charge speed, allowing owners to recharge to 80 per cent in as little as 23 minutes. A full top-up will take more than 20 hours via a typical 7kW home wallbox, though.

Model Battery size Range Insurance group BMW iX5 xDrive60 141kWh 512 miles NA BMW iX5 xDrive60 M Sport 141kWh 528 miles NA

Insurance groups

Insurance groups for the new BMW X5 and iX5 haven’t been revealed, but don’t expect policies to be cheap; top-spec cars are likely to sit in the very top groups and typically command four-figure premiums.

Tax

Every version of the BMW X5 and iX5 costs more than £50,000, so no matter what fuels it, you’ll be paying top-rate road tax for the first six years. The EV, however, falls into the very lowest four per cent BiK band (2026/27), which should help lower bills for company car drivers.

Depreciation

Residual value data for the latest X5 hasn’t been released yet, but historically, the model has performed well. The previous version, even later in its life, was claimed to retain 48 to 55 per cent of its original value after three years or 36,000 miles – with the plug-in hybrids resisting depreciation best.

Interior, design & technology Like the exterior, the iX5’s cabin won’t suit all tastes. But when it comes to cutting-edge tech, little comes close

Pros Excellent Panoramic Vision iDrive layout

Intuitive technology

Luxury materials Cons Some features are buried in sub-menus

Pointless passenger screen

Polarising four-spoke steering wheel

If you can separate any subjective opinions about the car’s interior or exterior design, there’s an intuitive and user-friendly SUV lurking within. The technology is first rate, as is the car’s comfort and refinement; the iX5 is proof that if you want a relaxing – and, at times, rapid – driving experience, then electric is the way to go.