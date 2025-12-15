Verdict

The Volkswagen ID. Polo offers understated style, plenty of practicality and excellent driving dynamics, making it a seriously impressive small electric car – and it’s good to see VW sticking to its promise of more ergonomic cabins. The extra cost of the larger battery model seems like a no-brainer, even if the range and charging capability are only average for the class.

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“A true Volkswagen” is how the new ID. Polo was described to us before we ventured out to try VW’s all-new, all-electric supermini. At first glance, there appears to be real commitment to that statement, because after the initial batch of the brand’s ID-branded electric cars, the ID. Polo is the first to take the plunge and wear a nameplate already used by a combustion-engined model.

Of course, we’ll soon see the more spacious ID. Cross provide a pure-electric alternative to the T-Cross, and in time the Golf will be joined by the ID. Golf. However, as the first car under this new nameplate strategy, the ID. Polo carries plenty of added pressure. That’s especially so because the Polo has just celebrated its 50th year, in that time becoming a real stalwart of the VW range, much like the Golf – but in miniature.