The form of this new powertrain is also coming into focus, with Hyundai already revealing its clever new system that uses electric motors predominantly to drive the wheels. However, for its application in these new N models, we suspect the e-motors and batteries will be configured to ‘boost’ the turbocharged petrol engine – particularly in sportier ‘N’ modes.

Park said: “One thing I can tell you is that if we have hybrid systems, the characteristics of our hybrid systems will be different.

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“We have two different strategies for our hybrid systems: one for efficiency and one for neutral efficiency. If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different; to have more power intensely.”

It’s difficult to ascertain a potential output for the Tucson N, but we suspect it could be somewhere between 300bhp and 350bhp, with power sent to all four wheels. Adaptive suspension and large wheels, tyres and brakes will also help keep body control in check, with Hyundai ensuring the SUV does not become too uncomfortable or compromised for everyday driving.

To date, the N division has showcased its creativity with technologies such as aggressive exhaust notes or augmented engine noises in its BEV models. We expect more innovations in the Tucson N, although what specifically Hyundai has in store remains a mystery.

The Tucson is just the starting point for N’s transition to hybrid tech, too, with Park hinting that these downsized powertrains make good sense in a variety of smaller models. The could tee up faster versions of the next generation Kona, plus future versions of the i20 and Korean-market Avante, which will be sold in the UK as an i30 saloon from 2027.

Can't wait for the next-generation Hyundai Tucson? You can buy a new version of the current Hyundai Tucson from stock with our Buy A Car Service, or find great deals on a used Hyundai Tucson now.

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