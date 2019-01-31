Hot Hyundai Tucson N to surf in on thrilling new wave of performance models
Next-generation Tucson is set to be transformed into a sizzling, sharp-driving SUV thanks to innovative new hybrid tech
Hyundai is planning a hot range-topping variant of the next-generation Tucson, using hybrid assistance to give the otherwise family-friendly SUV some added bite.
As one of the key new models in the brand’s ambitious plan to expand its N sub-brand, the Tucson N will feature a raft of new technologies to attract customers currently driving everything from premium mid-size SUVs to hot hatchbacks.
At the heart of the product plan will be a new hybrid powertrain that will add significant performance to the Tucson without destroying its fuel economy or emissions figures. This will help in the ongoing drive to cut emissions in Europe, but also in markets such as the United States and Korea, where keeping emissions low is less of a priority, but rising fuel prices are increasing the appeal of hybridisation.
Joon Park, Hyundai’s vice president of the N Management Group, previously told Auto Express about its plan to expand beyond just BEVs and the existing pure ICE powertrains, saying: “We’re not limiting ourselves to EVs. We will go further with the ICE-based cars as well; this is not the end of our journey. I cannot tell you exactly – but lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting. These are the key elements that we are heading to.”
The form of this new powertrain is also coming into focus, with Hyundai already revealing its clever new system that uses electric motors predominantly to drive the wheels. However, for its application in these new N models, we suspect the e-motors and batteries will be configured to ‘boost’ the turbocharged petrol engine – particularly in sportier ‘N’ modes.
Park said: “One thing I can tell you is that if we have hybrid systems, the characteristics of our hybrid systems will be different.
“We have two different strategies for our hybrid systems: one for efficiency and one for neutral efficiency. If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different; to have more power intensely.”
It’s difficult to ascertain a potential output for the Tucson N, but we suspect it could be somewhere between 300bhp and 350bhp, with power sent to all four wheels. Adaptive suspension and large wheels, tyres and brakes will also help keep body control in check, with Hyundai ensuring the SUV does not become too uncomfortable or compromised for everyday driving.
To date, the N division has showcased its creativity with technologies such as aggressive exhaust notes or augmented engine noises in its BEV models. We expect more innovations in the Tucson N, although what specifically Hyundai has in store remains a mystery.
The Tucson is just the starting point for N’s transition to hybrid tech, too, with Park hinting that these downsized powertrains make good sense in a variety of smaller models. The could tee up faster versions of the next generation Kona, plus future versions of the i20 and Korean-market Avante, which will be sold in the UK as an i30 saloon from 2027.
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