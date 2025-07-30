The company has said the new Tucson measures 4,700mm long, 1,905mm wide and 1,685mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,785mm. However, the Tucson will continue to be available in two sizes, depending on its market, and Hyundai is likely to just offer the shorter one in the UK and Europe, meaning our model will likely be around 100mm shorter than the global model you see here.

So while we don’t know for sure how big the new Tucson coming to our shores is, we assume it’s going to be bigger than the current model, as Hyundai will be looking to deliver class-leading amounts of space to customers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

What engines does it have?

We’re expecting Tucson to have a selection of powertrain options for customers. Just like the current model, which is available with the full spectrum of hybrid set-ups here in the UK, expect a mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid to feature.

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We’re almost certain the new Tucson will introduce Hyundai's new generation of full-hybrid engines to Europe, after the company already rolled it out in America. Developed in-house by Hyundai for its next-generation model, the new hybrid system combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two e-motors – a large one mounted in the gearbox, and the other acting as a starter generator.

According to Hyundai, it improves fuel economy by more than four per cent compared to the system in the outgoing Tucson, while delivering more torque and better refinement. Peak power is yet to be confirmed, but torque will be 380Nm – 13Nm more than the brand’s previous hybrid set-up in this class.

We’re also expecting there to be a hot Tucson N model with a hopped-up, high-spec hybrid powertrain, potentially packing around 300bhp, plus some chassis upgrades.

However, there’s not going to be a pure-electric version of the new Tucson. If you want a practical and head-turning electric family car, there's the Hyundai Ioniq 5 that is due for a substantial update in the coming months. It's currently available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from just over £30,000, or £312 per month with our lease deals.

We expect the new Hyundai Tucson to arrive in Europe early next year, and pricing should be similar to the current model, which is available from just under £31,000.

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