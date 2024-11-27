During our test drive of the Ioniq 3 in N Line form we found the chassis well set up without being overly firm or wallowy - an electric hot hatch rival to the 223bhp Cupra Raval it is not, we’ll have to wait for the Ioniq 3 N for real excitement behind the wheel.

Bold design inspired by ‘Art of Steel’

Hyundai displayed the Concept Three at the 2025 Munich Motor Show last September and while there have been plenty of changes to make the Hyundai Ioniq 3, this new model is the realisation of that rather wacky concept.

The Ioniq 3 sits below the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 as the smallest Ioniq-branded Hyundai. However, at 4.1m long, it’s not the smallest Hyundai electric car – that honour goes to the 3.8-metre Inster supermini.

Both the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 have pretty distinctive designs, so it’s no surprise the Ioniq 3 looks set to turn a few heads, too. Hyundai describes the model as an ‘aero hatch’ and while it sits higher than the Concept Three, the overall profile is familiar, with a low front end, swept-back windscreen and tapered windowline.

The overall surfacing of the Ioniq 3 comes from Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design philosophy, which is most evident in the creases down the side that point up towards the rear spoiler. Colour-contrasting wheelarches help give the Ioniq 3 a squat-looking stance (although not quite as extreme as the show car’s) and to the rear the upright form and narrow light bar have a whiff of the Alfa Romeo SZ.

As with the Alfa, Hyundai’s design is purposefully bold, with one designer telling us “the best thing for us is people not immediately loving it, we want a polarising design”. An element of the Concept Three that hasn’t made its way to the Ioniq 3 is the fake exhaust, which provided exterior sound on the concept. However, we were told that this feature might be something we’ll see on future Ioniq 3 models, such as a hot Ioniq 3 N.

How practical is the new Hyundai Ioniq 3?

The Ioniq 3 might look like the sleeker cousin to the EV2, but its 441-litre boot is bigger, once you remove the load-bay floor. With the rear seats folded there’s 1,213 litres back there. We found the interior isn’t quite as spacious as the EV2’s, particularly for rear headroom, but with a flat floor and slightly sunken rear seats it’s not uncomfortable back there.

The front features a big space under the centre console which can extend into a large flask storage area by removing one of the cup-holders entirely – a pretty nifty solution.

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