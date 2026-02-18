The all-new Polestar 2 will “beat” the forthcoming BMW i3 when it arrives in 2027, according to the firm’s head of driving dynamics, Joakim Rydholm. Despite sitting on a totally different platform, the next-generation 2 will use lessons learned in the development of the maker’s new halo car: the Polestar 5 grand tourer.

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Asked if the new Polestar 2 can be competitive in a market being flooded by new entrants, Rydholm told Auto Express: “That’s no doubt. This is part of the game; together we lift the car industry. That’s the way it works.

“We will beat [the new i3]; that we must,” he said during an exclusive interview. “We have learned a lot of things during [the development of Polestar 5]; the active dampers, the steering – that’s something you bring with you, and we have in mind when we do the next projects.”

Due for reveal next year, the new Polestar 2 has big shoes to fill, replacing the car that put the brand on the map after it separated from Volvo in 2017. The second-generation saloon will kick off the company’s next chapter, being the first Polestar model to replace an existing car. It won’t hold back when it comes to design, either, as it’s set to take on a sportier flavour to help it stand out in an increasingly crowded class.

What will the new Polestar 2 look like?

The new 2 will be the first model shaped by CEO Michael Lohscheller and new design chief Philipp Römers. Polestar poached Römers from the Volkswagen Group, where he designed the Audi e-tron GT and Volkswagen Golf Mk7 – both cars with handsome proportions.