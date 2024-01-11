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Car Deal of the Day: plush Polestar 2 with long 400-mile range for £328 a month

The Polestar 2 is a cool Swede for an even cooler price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June.

By:Ryan Birch
29 Jun 2026
Polestar 2 - front cornering
  • Upmarket appeal with Swedish style
  • 409-mile range; engaging to drive
  • Only £328.17 a month

It may be getting long in the tooth compared to more modern machinery such as the BYD Seal and recently launched Mazda 6e, but the Polestar 2 still has desirability by the bucketload – and that's before we tell you the good news. 

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the 409-mile range version is available for £328 a month on a four-year deal, representing scintillating value for money.

All that's needed to get this deal from Jurni Leasing is a 12-month initial payment of £3,938.04, while your annual mileage cap is a very reasonable 6,000 a year. 

You could save a whopping £800 by swapping onto a nine-month initial payment plan, with the monthly outlay only rising to £347.50. Nudging the mileage limit to 8,000 per annum will cost you less than £5 on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

This deal gets you the mid-ranking Long Range Single Motor with its 82kWh battery, which is the pick of the Polestar 2 line-up. It can travel up to 409 miles before needing a top-up, claims Polestar, making it a seriously long-legged EV. 

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The Prime pack comes as standard, and gets you a panoramic glass roof, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, fully electric front seats, heated seats front and back along with a heated steering wheel, a hands-free electric tailgate, plus a Google-based infotainment system.

The Polestar 2 has always been one of the more engaging electric saloons. Its sharp steering, agile chassis and firm ride make the Polestar 2 far more enjoyable to drive than the equivalent Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.7, plus the 295bhp electric motor gives the car a rapid turn of speed – 0-62mph takes 6.2 seconds and flat out you'll be knocking on the door of 127mph. 

Polestar 2 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 2 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 2 page.

Deals on Polestar 2 rivals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £574 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New Volkswagen Id.7From £389 ppm**

Check out the Polestar 2 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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