Car Deal of the Day: plush Polestar 2 with long 400-mile range for £328 a month

Upmarket appeal with Swedish style

409-mile range; engaging to drive

Only £328.17 a month

It may be getting long in the tooth compared to more modern machinery such as the BYD Seal and recently launched Mazda 6e, but the Polestar 2 still has desirability by the bucketload – and that's before we tell you the good news.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the 409-mile range version is available for £328 a month on a four-year deal, representing scintillating value for money.

All that's needed to get this deal from Jurni Leasing is a 12-month initial payment of £3,938.04, while your annual mileage cap is a very reasonable 6,000 a year.

You could save a whopping £800 by swapping onto a nine-month initial payment plan, with the monthly outlay only rising to £347.50. Nudging the mileage limit to 8,000 per annum will cost you less than £5 on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

This deal gets you the mid-ranking Long Range Single Motor with its 82kWh battery, which is the pick of the Polestar 2 line-up. It can travel up to 409 miles before needing a top-up, claims Polestar, making it a seriously long-legged EV.