Car Deal of the Day: scorching VW Golf GTI for a cool £294 per month

Impressive performance

Well equipped interior

Only £294.33 per month

If you’ve become accustomed to sizzling temperatures this summer, how about keeping the heatwave going with the award-winning Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatch, now available on the Auto Express Marketplace for just £294.33 per month?

Offered by VIPGateway Volkswagen Leasing, this deal spans two years and comes with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. It requires an initial payment of £3,795.88 and, in total, will cost you £10,565.33 over the leasing period – potentially up to £5,000 cheaper than buying the car outright and then selling it on, according to industry residual value estimates.

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Of course, that initial payment might be too high for some, or you might want a higher annual mileage and overall longer lease period. No problem! You can bump the offer up to three years and 8,000 miles a year, while also reducing the initial outlay to £2,490.67, and the monthly payment remains a reasonable £371.12 per month. A total cost of £15,479.59 will still save you a few grand over buying the car outright.

This year marks half a century since the Golf GTI first arrived on the scene and this latest generation continues to impress – in fact, it’s our Auto Express Hot Hatchback of the Year for 2026. Producing 265bhp, the hot Golf will reach 62mph in just 5.9 seconds, yet can still return up to 40mpg.

Not only does the GTI boast several mechanical upgrades over the standard Golf, such as sportier suspension and bigger brakes, it’s also loaded with equipment. As standard, the GTI gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, heated seats, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf GTI leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf GTI page.

Check out the Volkswagen Golf GTI deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…