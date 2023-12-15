Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc is a great family SUV for just £226 a month

The second-generation T-Roc is an excellent, great-value SUV and our Deal of the Day for 30 July.

By:George Armitage
30 Jul 2026
New Volkswagen T-Roc 2026 - front cornering
  • Stylish SUV that’s good to drive
  • Punchy petrol power; smooth DSG gearbox
  • Only £225.97 a month

The brand new, second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc is an improvement in virtually every area compared to its predecessor. And even better news is that judging by the leasing deals available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it’s just as good value as the original.

Carwow Leasey is currently offering the VW Golf-sized SUV for a mere £225.97 a month on a two-year lease, after an initial 12-month payment of £3,006.64. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’d rather pay less upfront, then the nine-month initial payment might be the better option. This comes to £2,528.80 with the monthly price rising to £248.20, while nudging the mileage cap up to 8,000 will cost between £16 and £18 extra a month. 

VW has successfully overhauled the T-Roc into a car that features better tech and a more modern interior, but still turns heads and is good to drive.

This deal gets you the entry-level Life, which comes with 17-inch alloys, an eight-inch digital cockpit, a 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a plethora of safety equipment.

Power comes from one of VW’s tried and tested 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 148bhp, there’s more than enough poke, and that little bit of electrification helps to deliver more than 50mpg average fuel economy. 

The T-Roc has always provided an entertaining drive and a comfortable ride, and the same is true with this second-generation car. This deal also gets you the DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which gives a stress-free driving experience.      

New Volkswagen T-Roc 2026 - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen T-Roc leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen T-Roc page.

Deals on Volkswagen T-Roc rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £277 ppm**
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New Hyundai KonaFrom £249 ppm**
Toyota C-Hr

Toyota C-Hr

New Toyota C-HrFrom £296 ppm**

Check out the Volkswagen T-Roc deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Jump for joy with the Leapmotor B05 for £217 a month
Leapmotor B05 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Jump for joy with the Leapmotor B05 for £217 a month

The Leapmotor B05 is one of the newest electric hatches to arrive, and it’s already great value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 July.
News
29 Jul 2026
Best new cars for under £250 per month
Best cars for under £250 per month - header image

Best new cars for under £250 per month

You really can bag some top cars for a minimal budget, and here's our pick of the bunch
Best cars & vans
29 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Plug into the MG4 Urban for just £205 a month
MG4 Urban - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Plug into the MG4 Urban for just £205 a month

Spacious, efficient and excellent value, the MG4 Urban is our Deal of the Day for 28 July.
News
28 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 8 is a great big bargain at £232 a month
Chery Tiggo 8 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 8 is a great big bargain at £232 a month

A practical seven-seater PHEV SUV, the Chery Tiggo 8 is our Deal of the Day for 27 July.
News
27 Jul 2026

Most Popular

Forget the Jaecoo 7! The Zeekr 9X is a real Chinese Range Rover lookalike
Zeekr 9X - front 3/4

Forget the Jaecoo 7! The Zeekr 9X is a real Chinese Range Rover lookalike

Move over Bentley, this is the high-end SUV Zeekr thinks buyers are looking for
News
29 Jul 2026
New Audi Q9 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date for Range Rover rival
Ellis Hyde with the Audi Q9

New Audi Q9 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date for Range Rover rival

Audi wanted its new luxury flagship to make a statement wherever it goes, and that it will
News
29 Jul 2026
New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap
Haval H6 - front tracking

New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap

The Haval H6 is a family SUV for hatchback money - but does it deserve success in the UK market?
Road tests
27 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content