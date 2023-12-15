Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc is a great family SUV for just £226 a month

Stylish SUV that’s good to drive

Punchy petrol power; smooth DSG gearbox

Only £225.97 a month

The brand new, second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc is an improvement in virtually every area compared to its predecessor. And even better news is that judging by the leasing deals available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it’s just as good value as the original.

Carwow Leasey is currently offering the VW Golf-sized SUV for a mere £225.97 a month on a two-year lease, after an initial 12-month payment of £3,006.64. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year.

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If you’d rather pay less upfront, then the nine-month initial payment might be the better option. This comes to £2,528.80 with the monthly price rising to £248.20, while nudging the mileage cap up to 8,000 will cost between £16 and £18 extra a month.

VW has successfully overhauled the T-Roc into a car that features better tech and a more modern interior, but still turns heads and is good to drive.

This deal gets you the entry-level Life, which comes with 17-inch alloys, an eight-inch digital cockpit, a 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a plethora of safety equipment.

Power comes from one of VW’s tried and tested 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 148bhp, there’s more than enough poke, and that little bit of electrification helps to deliver more than 50mpg average fuel economy.

The T-Roc has always provided an entertaining drive and a comfortable ride, and the same is true with this second-generation car. This deal also gets you the DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which gives a stress-free driving experience.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen T-Roc leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen T-Roc page.

Check out the Volkswagen T-Roc deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…