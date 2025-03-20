If you thought Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was a colossal and ambitious epic of unprecedented scale, behold the all-new Audi Q9 – a titan of an SUV designed to smite the omnipotent Range Rover and conquer the American market, where bigger is always better.

The super-sized luxury leviathan is also hoping to do well in the Middle East and China, and even though it’s the size of a hamlet, Auto Express has confirmed Audi’s new luxury flagship – which takes on the role from the now-deceased A8 limousine – is coming to the UK as well.

Other than the aforementioned British icon, the Audi Q9 is going into battle against the BMW X7 – the next generation of which should be arriving next year – and the recently refreshed Mercedes GLS, plus the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator over in the States.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid Body style Luxury SUV Powertrain 3.0-litre V6 diesel MHEV, all-wheel drive Price £100,000+

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

In time, the Q9 will be available with a range of mild-hybrid diesel and petrol engine, plus a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with the brand’s trademark quattro all-wheel drive featuring on all of them.

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This will give the Audi the edge over certain rivals, particularly the GLS and X7 which are currently only offered with petrol or diesel power. However, the Range Rover does have a PHEV option, and there is an electric version coming soon.