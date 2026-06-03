That wing is fully retractable, and when deployed can run in a variety of modes. Inspiration from Audi’s F1 racer is also on full display, with a DRS (drag reduction system) mode for the wing, plus a Boost button to give the full beans regardless of the car’s current driving mode.

However, the ethos of Audi’s new design language hasn’t been lost. The price might be high, but elements including the front grille and rear fascia are all made from solid aluminium. The forged wheels feature Porsche-like centre-locks, and are staggered 20 and 21-inch designs, with the rear slats reversed to allow air to enter the engine bay.

This is also an example of Audi’s new trademark colour, Titanium, which was previously seen on the Concept C and its F1 racer. Expect this to be a constant in the brand’s new design era, but customers will have a range of customisation options, including an all-carbon-fibre finish.

The cabin has a simple and clean layout, but despite the brand’s decision to re-introduce physical controls into its models, most key functions are operated through a portrait-style screen. Material quality is extremely high, with milled and brushed aluminium used for almost all the interior’s hard components.

Audi Nuvolari spy pictures and testing

It’s unusual to first catch a car testing after it’s been revealed, but the reason why is simple: until now, the brand’s new-age supercar has been disguised as a Lamborghini. This successfully averted any suspicion that Audi was developing a new flagship – allowing the maker to keep the car a secret until its big reveal ahead of the 2026 Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

These first spy pictures show the Nuvolari’s production bodywork, covered in a camouflage wrap. There’s no hiding the car’s dramatic proportions, including its Lamborghini-inspired rear end. The near-vertical grille panel, slim lighting and huge air ducts are all present and correct, as are the angular door mirrors, which look to be taken straight from its Temerario sister car.

The images show the car running on a set of mismatched wheels, while at the back there’s still some work to do to hide the prototype's unfinished trim and makeshift exhaust system. The active rear spoiler looks to be functional, however, which due to the car’s speed is raised in these pictures.

It’s likely we’ll see the Nuvolari testing again over the next few weeks and months, as Audi gears up for the car’s dynamic launch. With just 499 set to be built, chances are if you want one, you’re already too late…

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