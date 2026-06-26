The gates have closed on the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS), and what a show it was. From star race cars of the past to some of the newest machines hitting our roads over the coming years, here are some of the top cars from this year's FoS.

Every year, the organisers celebrate a specific car company or individual, and 2026 paid tribute to Singer, the Californian-based Porsche tuner now famous the world over for its incredible reimaginings of the 911 over the ages.

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But beyond the focus on Singer, the 2026 Festival of Speed was a chance for manufacturers to connect with car fans through their latest new models, concept cars and historic racing cars, many of which were being seen for the first time.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 pictures

Click the gallery link below to see our pictures from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, or scroll further down for a rundown of the cars that were on display at the event.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: cars from each manufacturer

From everyday hatchbacks and exclusive hypercars, to all-terrain conquering SUVs, there was something for everything at this year’s FoS.

Alpine

Alpine gave its all-new, all-electric A110 sports model its first public debut in a late prototype form, revealing many of the car’s secrets before its full unveiling next year. Very much a replacement for the former A110, which recently ended production after around 30,000 units, the new all-electric variant aims to mimic that car’s brilliant dynamics with a far more potent and environmentally friendly electric powertrain (though a combustion model isn’t fully out of the question).

Apollo

From the company formerly known as Gumpert comes the Apollo EVO, a wildly-styled scissor-door supercar that makes the Batmobile look a bit tame and with several active aerodynamic panels, probably has a similar number of gadgets. The car revealed at this year’s Festival was named the Caribbean Dragon and features a white over blue two-tone colour scheme, while the 6.3-litre, Ferrari-sourced V12 behind the driver makes 800bhp.

Aston Martin

Following Aston Martin Valhalla’s dynamic debut last year, the British brand was back again in 2026, with the spotlight firmly on its new fleet of ‘S’-badged models. This includes the DB12 S, as well as the smaller Vantage S and the DBX S SUV, which all promise extra power and a more dynamic drive over the standard variants.