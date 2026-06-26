Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Your guide to all the key cars
2026’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was an exceptional celebration of cars from the past, present and future! These were the top reveals and star cars…
The gates have closed on the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS), and what a show it was. From star race cars of the past to some of the newest machines hitting our roads over the coming years, here are some of the top cars from this year's FoS.
Every year, the organisers celebrate a specific car company or individual, and 2026 paid tribute to Singer, the Californian-based Porsche tuner now famous the world over for its incredible reimaginings of the 911 over the ages.
But beyond the focus on Singer, the 2026 Festival of Speed was a chance for manufacturers to connect with car fans through their latest new models, concept cars and historic racing cars, many of which were being seen for the first time.
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 pictures
Click the gallery link below to see our pictures from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, or scroll further down for a rundown of the cars that were on display at the event.
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: cars from each manufacturer
From everyday hatchbacks and exclusive hypercars, to all-terrain conquering SUVs, there was something for everything at this year’s FoS.
Alpine
Alpine gave its all-new, all-electric A110 sports model its first public debut in a late prototype form, revealing many of the car’s secrets before its full unveiling next year. Very much a replacement for the former A110, which recently ended production after around 30,000 units, the new all-electric variant aims to mimic that car’s brilliant dynamics with a far more potent and environmentally friendly electric powertrain (though a combustion model isn’t fully out of the question).
Apollo
From the company formerly known as Gumpert comes the Apollo EVO, a wildly-styled scissor-door supercar that makes the Batmobile look a bit tame and with several active aerodynamic panels, probably has a similar number of gadgets. The car revealed at this year’s Festival was named the Caribbean Dragon and features a white over blue two-tone colour scheme, while the 6.3-litre, Ferrari-sourced V12 behind the driver makes 800bhp.
Aston Martin
Following Aston Martin Valhalla’s dynamic debut last year, the British brand was back again in 2026, with the spotlight firmly on its new fleet of ‘S’-badged models. This includes the DB12 S, as well as the smaller Vantage S and the DBX S SUV, which all promise extra power and a more dynamic drive over the standard variants.
The Valhalla took to the famous hillclimb for the second year in a row and was joined by the Valkyrie hypercar, as well as the Vanquish. Aston’s 2025 Formula One race car was also taken up the hill.
Audi
Audi’s entry into Formula One has caused quite a stir. But its return to the top-tier racing class hasn’t come out of the blue, because it’s part of a fundamental rethink of what the brand wants its road cars to look and feel like.
The first car to head up the hill was the stunning Nuvolari supercar, which stunned crowds in the UK for the first time. Its F1 car was also on show, and you could even spy the concept version of Audi’s all-electric sports car due in 2027. You did have to go hunting for it though…
Bentley
The most raucous and aggressive Bentley in decades made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the new Bentley Continental Supersports took to the hillclimb. This rear-wheel-drive, hybrid-free model acts as a statement of intent for the brand, leaning into its high-performance heritage to deliver a model that’s quite the hooligan – albeit in a tailored Savile Row suit.
BMW
BMW used the Festival of Speed to preview the future of its M brand in the form of the stunning Vision M Concept.
Initially revealed at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race back in June, the concept directly previews the next-generation BMW M3 and its quad-motor electric powertrain. Visitors also got to see the M3 Touring Nürburgring 24-hour racer to attack the hill, while the new Track Pack for the M2 Coupé was also on display.
BYD, including Denza and Yangwang
BYD certainly wanted to show off at the 2026 Festival of Speed. The Chinese car brand now lays claim to the largest stand in FoS history with a colossal presence that showcased not only its new models, but those of its premium Denza and Yangwang brands, too.
The most significant debut was the Denza Z Coupé, a 1,488bhp electric coupé with a tri-motor set-up and luxurious interior. This will be the halo model for the brand, which is in the process of being launched in the UK and Europe, and aims to outperform some of the continent’s most prominent legacy marques with a range of new models. The line-up also included the Z9GT, B5 and D9 models, which compete in the luxury shooting brake, off-roader and people carrier classes, respectively.
Yangwang also had a presence at the 2026 FoS, although its introduction to the UK is still pending, and the models it had on display – the U9 Extreme supercar and U8L and U7 high-end off-roaders – were ones we’ve largely seen before.
Fans of BYD had nothing to fear either as it showed off new models of its own, including the BYD Dolphin G DM-i and the Shark pick-up.
Cupra
The Cupra Raval made its public debut at this year’s Festival of Speed. Auto Express’ Supermini of the Year for 2026 was joined by two other new cars, with all three cars taking to the hillclimb over all four days of the event.
Dacia
Dacia was another brand attacking the Goodwood hillclimb in 2026, but it wasn’t speeding Sanderos or darting Dusters; the Romanian budget brand showcased the capabilities of its Sandrider, which clinched victory at the 2026 Dakar Rally. The Nissan Z V6-powered off-roader was piloted all weekend by rally legend Sebastian Loeb and also appeared in the Off-Road Arena.
GMA
Gordon Murray Automotive used the show to present two extremes of its hypercar collection. The first was a public showing of its S1 LM, a direct homage to founder Gordon Murray’s McLaren F1. This exclusive creation is limited to five units, all of which are going to the one customer. At the other end of the spectrum was the T.33 Spider, an open-top version of the brand’s baby hypercar that will be built in higher numbers. Both share the same incredible attention to detail that GMA is famed for.
Honda
Following the departure of the Honda Civic Type R in the UK, the Japanese firm wants to reassure enthusiasts that it hasn’t forgotten its sporting pedigree. It used the FoS to showcase the capabilities of the Prelude HRC Concept – effectively a sneak peek at a potential Prelude Type R – on the legendary hillclimb.
The championship-winning Williams Honda FW11, with 1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill behind the wheel, also took to the hillclimb to mark 40 years since the brand’s first-ever F1 title.
If that wasn’t enough Honda-based goodness, there was also a low-volume special NSX Tribute by Italdesign which looked stunning.
Lamborghini
Lamborghini was on track to show off both of its new hybrid-powered supercars on the hillclimb. The recently-revealed Urus SE Performante, the most powerful version of its super-SUV also made an appearance while, at the other end of the spectrum, we saw the low-volume Fenonemo coupé and/or Roadster wow the crowds.
Lepas
One of the biggest successes in the UK market this year has been the Jaecoo 7, and this year’s Festival of Speed saw another of its sibling cars revealed – this time from a new brand called Lepas. Pitched as a more luxurious, Europe-focused outfit, Lepas had three new models on show, including the VW Tiguan-sized L8 and two smaller cars, the L6 and L4. All feature hybrid powertrains, but the L6 and L4 will also be available with BEV options, too.
Lexus
Lexus is starting to get into its stride when it comes to its electric car offerings, and what better way to show that the Japanese firm means business than with its new eclectic LFA which stormed up the hill climb.
While the exterior is still behind its camouflage wrap, it will feature a new-age exterior design and interior technology. The best news is that it’s almost certain to make production.
McLaren
It’s tricky to keep track of all the different cars McLaren has launched over a relatively short period of time, but just know that as far as the 700 series supercars go – a lineage that started with the 720S back in 2017 – the new 788HS is the most special of them all. Built by MSO, McLaren Special Operations, and split between coupe and Spider versions, the 788HS makes 776bhp from its highly-tuned 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, and promises 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds with a 204mph top speed.
Low weight is key, measuring in at only 1,265kg, while an aggressive aero kit and carbon body define the visual changes. And HS? It stands for High Sport; the original MSO HS was an almost unknown special project based on the 675LT. Only 25 units were built, but the new car will be a little more common, with 200 cars planned.
Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes put some of its latest AMG models on display, including the new AMG GT 63 4-Door, which was both on display in the paddock and driven up the hill. The German brands new 671bhp CLA45 AMG, based on the current all-electric Mercedes CLA was on display too. That power output is more than 250bhp above the current car and gives the latest compact AMG a 2.7-second 0-62mph time. When you’re not flat out, the CLA’s efficiency shines through, with over 415 miles in saloon form and 396 miles as a Shooting Brake.
MG
This year's Festival of Speed was a busy affair for MG, as it unveiled not one, but two new concept cars.
The first car to be revealed was the MG GO! concept (yes, including the capitals and punctuation). It previews a B-segment, fully electric hatchback that’s due to go on sale in summer 2027. The concept is a whole lot more distinctive than MG’s current supermini, the MG3, with more of the visual character we’re starting to see from rivals like the Renault 5, Hyundai Inster and Kia EV2. Think big, bold headlights, curvy lines, and distinctive details – plus on the concept, the usual ground-hugging spoilers and oversized wheels. Inspiration apparently comes from the MGB GT, Metro Turbo, and MG ZR.
The GO! was joined at Goodwood by the Cyber concept. The Cyber is a sporty D-segment SUV – think Porsche Macan and Alfa Romeo Stelvio – with more than a hint of Ferrari Purosangue to its lines. If it makes it to production with styling like that, and the usual MG value for money, it’s sure to be a hit, while based on MG’s suggestion of suitability for long trips, we can expect in the region of 400 miles of range too.
MINI
2026 marks 25 years of BMW’s reinvention of the MINI brand, and to celebrate it unveiled the MINI Cooper Oxford Edition. Only 125 cars will be made, at a price of £30,120, each with a Union Jack roof design and a matching bonnet and bootlid stripe and a choice of Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue, or Blazing Blue paintwork. 18-inch wheels with patriotically-coloured centre caps and dust valve covers finish off the outside, while inside there’s more red, white and blue, including on the bottom steering wheel spoke and the kick plates.
While it’s badged Cooper, it’s based on the Cooper S, which means a 201bhp 2.0-litre engine, but no manual gearbox. The Oxford name is a reference to MINI Plant Oxford, where MINIs have been made for the last quarter-century.
MINI also showcased its latest collaboration with fashion houses Paul Smith and Deus ex Machina, and even created its own ‘Neighbourhood’ which was complete with Aceman Arms pub and Countryman Farmshop.
Red Bull RB17
After it was originally unveiled at the 2024 Festival of Speed, Red Bull sent the RB17 hypercar up the hill for the very first time. While it’s still in prototype form, the 4.5-litre V10 monster was piloted by F1 driver Isack Hadjar and reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda in a display which even put some actual F1 cars to shame.
Renault
Renault’s self-described “mini supercar”, the Turbo 3E, returned to Goodwood after its public debut at the Festival last year. In 2026, the 547bhp, carbon fibre-bodied EV took on the 1.16-mile hillclimb, but it wasn’t alone in doing so; the Renault Twingo city car also charged up the hill, as did the new soft-topped Renault 4 Plein Sud.
RUF
RUF might be known for its decades of experience making very, very quick versions of a certain six-cylinder, rear-engined car from Stuttgart. But its latest product adds another couple of cylinders, as Goodwood marked the debut of a twin-turbocharged, 4.8-litre eight-cylinder boxer engine called the B8, for Boxer 8.
Visitors were able to see and hear the B8 in action as it stormed up the hill as part of the Supercar Run, driven by Tanner Foust - the American driver famous for his drifting, rallycross, and Top Gear America exploits. The car is almost secondary to an engine like that, but it’ll be in the middle of a 100mm-lengthened RUF CTR3, a mid-engined sports car very, very loosely based on a Cayman and normally powered by a twin-turbo 3.7-litre flat six.
Toyota Gazoo
After camouflaged examples of the GR GT and GT GT3 racers appeared at the 2025 FoS, this year’s festival welcomed the final models in all their glory. The models – one for the road and one for the race track – will bring Toyota firmly into the sports car fold, as a Porsche 911 GT3-rivalling brute packed with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Toyota’s new GR Yaris Aero Kit was also on show, plus the brand’s Dakar Rally Raid car was also at Goodwood, too.
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