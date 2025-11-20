The new eye-wateringly fast Denza Z is China’s answer to the likes of the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT and Maserati GranTurismo. But what sets this electric four-seat GT apart from its rivals is its devastating amount of power.

Auto Express has confirmed the fully electric four-seater GT will be coming to the UK as part of a four-pronged attack by BYD’s premium, technology-focused sister brand, Denza, which is going to try and take on the might of Mercedes, BMW and Porsche.

The Denza Z, which made its public debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, will be Denza’s flagship model and offered in three different forms: the standard hard-top Coupe, a convertible Spider, and a full-throttle Racing version.

How powerful is the new Denza Z?

All versions of the Z produce 1,583bhp, courtesy of a tri-motor powertrain that uses one motor up front and two at the rear. This is about the same amount of power as the Bugatti Chiron hypercar. That, plus 1,240Nm of torque, allows the coupe to do 0-62mph in just 2.25 seconds, reach 124mph in 6.36 seconds and go on a top speed of 186mph.

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The open-top version is nearly as quick, as is the standard Racing model. However, if buyers add the optional semi-slick tyres, the GT3-inspired model is capable of 0-62mph in a ridiculous 1.96 seconds, while the top speed increases to 217mph.

Beyond that, an even more hardcore special edition with more than 2,000bhp is coming, designed specifically to set new lap records on the Nürburgring Nordschleife later this year. Denza says this version will do 0-62mph in less than 1.7 seconds, which would make it one of the fastest cars in the world.

New Denza Z range and charging

The 76kWh battery offers up to 254 miles of range and can be topped up from 10 to 97 per cent in a mere nine minutes. But only if you can find one of BYD’s new mega-powerful 1,500kW Flash Charging stations.