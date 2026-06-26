The world’s most exciting car show has thrown open its gates once again, as the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) roars to life from the 9th until the 12th of July. Every year, manufacturers from all over the world gather to show off their latest high-performance models, with plenty of heritage models and secret prototypes either on display on spectacular outdoor stands, or barreling their way up the iconic hillclimb.

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Every year, the organisers pay tribute to a specific car company or individual, and this year that honour has gone to Singer, the Californian-based Porsche tuner now famous the world over for its incredible reimaginings of the 911 over the ages. But beyond the focus on Singer, the Festival of Speed is a chance for manufacturers to connect with car fans through their latest new models, concept cars and racing cars, many of which will be seen for the first time.

Here’s the Auto Express rundown of this year’s incredible line-up… and you might want to keep this tab open and refreshed, as cars will be launched throughout the day, and will be on display over the Festival weekend.

Alpine

Alpine will give its all-new, all-electric A110 sports model its public debut in a late prototype form, revealing many of the car’s secrets before its full unveiling next year. Very much a replacement for the former A110, which is just about to cease production, the new all-electric variant aims to mimic that car’s brilliant dynamics with a far more potent and environmentally friendly electric powertrain.

Aston Martin

Following the Aston Martin Valhalla’s dynamic debut last year, the British brand is back again at FoS for 2026, with the spotlight now on its new fleet of ‘S’-badged models. This includes the DB12 S, as well as the smaller Vantage S and the DBX S SUV, which all promise extra power and a more dynamic drive over the standard variants. The Valhalla will take to the hill for the second year in a row and will be joined by the Valkyrie hypercar, as well as the Vanquish and the British brand’s 2025-season Formula One racer.

Audi

Audi’s entry into Formula One has caused quite a stir. But its return to the top-tier racing class hasn’t come out of the blue, because it’s part of a fundamental rethink of what the brand wants its road cars to look and feel like. The first of these new models is planned to head up the hillclimb, as the stunning Nuvolari supercar stuns crowds in the UK for the first time. The F1 car will also be on show, and you might even spy the concept version of Audi’s all-electric sports car due in 2027 if you go hunting for it…

Bentley

The most raucous and aggressive Bentley in decades will make its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when the new Bentley Continental Supersports hits the hillclimb. This rear-wheel-drive, hybrid-free model is a statement of intent for the brand, leaning into its high-performance heritage to deliver a model that’s quite the hooligan – albeit in a tailored Savile Row suit.

BMW

BMW will be previewing the future of its M brand in the form of the stunning Vision M Concept. Initially revealed at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race in June, the concept directly previews the next-generation BMW M3 and its quad-motor electric powertrain. BMW is also bringing along the M3 Touring Nürburgring 24-hour racer to attack the hill, and will showcase a new Track Pack for the M2 Coupé.

BYD, including Denza and Yangwang

BYD will have the largest stand in Festival of Speed history in 2026, with a colossal presence that showcases not only its new models, but those of its premium Denza and Yangwang brands, too.