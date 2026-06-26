Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 live: A-Z of all the key cars
The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed is finally here! Here's everything we know so far…
The world’s most exciting car show has thrown open its gates once again, as the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) roars to life from the 9th until the 12th of July. Every year, manufacturers from all over the world gather to show off their latest high-performance models, with plenty of heritage models and secret prototypes either on display on spectacular outdoor stands, or barreling their way up the iconic hillclimb.
Every year, the organisers pay tribute to a specific car company or individual, and this year that honour has gone to Singer, the Californian-based Porsche tuner now famous the world over for its incredible reimaginings of the 911 over the ages. But beyond the focus on Singer, the Festival of Speed is a chance for manufacturers to connect with car fans through their latest new models, concept cars and racing cars, many of which will be seen for the first time.
Here’s the Auto Express rundown of this year’s incredible line-up… and you might want to keep this tab open and refreshed, as cars will be launched throughout the day, and will be on display over the Festival weekend.
Alpine
Alpine will give its all-new, all-electric A110 sports model its public debut in a late prototype form, revealing many of the car’s secrets before its full unveiling next year. Very much a replacement for the former A110, which is just about to cease production, the new all-electric variant aims to mimic that car’s brilliant dynamics with a far more potent and environmentally friendly electric powertrain.
Aston Martin
Following the Aston Martin Valhalla’s dynamic debut last year, the British brand is back again at FoS for 2026, with the spotlight now on its new fleet of ‘S’-badged models. This includes the DB12 S, as well as the smaller Vantage S and the DBX S SUV, which all promise extra power and a more dynamic drive over the standard variants. The Valhalla will take to the hill for the second year in a row and will be joined by the Valkyrie hypercar, as well as the Vanquish and the British brand’s 2025-season Formula One racer.
Audi
Audi’s entry into Formula One has caused quite a stir. But its return to the top-tier racing class hasn’t come out of the blue, because it’s part of a fundamental rethink of what the brand wants its road cars to look and feel like. The first of these new models is planned to head up the hillclimb, as the stunning Nuvolari supercar stuns crowds in the UK for the first time. The F1 car will also be on show, and you might even spy the concept version of Audi’s all-electric sports car due in 2027 if you go hunting for it…
Bentley
The most raucous and aggressive Bentley in decades will make its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when the new Bentley Continental Supersports hits the hillclimb. This rear-wheel-drive, hybrid-free model is a statement of intent for the brand, leaning into its high-performance heritage to deliver a model that’s quite the hooligan – albeit in a tailored Savile Row suit.
BMW
BMW will be previewing the future of its M brand in the form of the stunning Vision M Concept. Initially revealed at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race in June, the concept directly previews the next-generation BMW M3 and its quad-motor electric powertrain. BMW is also bringing along the M3 Touring Nürburgring 24-hour racer to attack the hill, and will showcase a new Track Pack for the M2 Coupé.
BYD, including Denza and Yangwang
BYD will have the largest stand in Festival of Speed history in 2026, with a colossal presence that showcases not only its new models, but those of its premium Denza and Yangwang brands, too.
The most significant debut will be the Denza Z Coupé, a 1,488bhp electric coupé with a tri-motor set-up and luxurious interior. This will be the halo model for the brand, which is in the process of being launched in the UK and Europe, and aims to outperform some of the continent’s most prominent legacy marques with a range of new models. The line-up also includes the Z9GT, B5 and D9 models, which compete in the luxury shooting brake, off-roader and people carrier classes, respectively.
Yangwang will also be on display, although its introduction to the UK is still pending, and the models it’s planning to showcase – the U9 Extreme supercar and U8L and U7 high-end off-roaders – are ones we’ve largely seen before.
Finally, BYD itself will also have a few new models to show off, including the Dolphin G DM-i and the Shark pick-up.
Cupra
The Cupra Raval is set to make its public debut at this year’s Festival of Speed. Auto Express’ Supermini of the Year for 2026 will also be joined by two new cars, the brand says, with all three cars set to take on the hillclimb for all four days of the event.
Dacia
Dacia will be attacking the Goodwood hillclimb in 2026, but don’t expect speeding Sanderos and darting Dusters; the Romanian budget brand will be showcasing the capabilities of its Sandrider, which clinched victory at this year’s Dakar Rally. The Nissan Z V6-powered off-roader will be piloted by rally legend Sebastian Loeb and will also be appearing in the Off-Road Arena.
GMA
Gordon Murray Automotive will reveal two extremes of its hypercar collection at the FoS, including a public showing of its S1 LM, a direct homage to founder Gordon Murray’s McLaren F1. This exclusive creation is limited to five units, all of which are going to the one customer. At the other end of the spectrum is the T.33 Spider, an open-top version of the brand’s baby hypercar that will be built in higher numbers. Both share the same incredible attention to detail that GMA is famed for.
Honda
Following the departure of the Honda Civic Type R in the UK, the Japanese firm wants to reassure enthusiasts that it hasn’t forgotten its sporting pedigree. It plans to do this at FoS by showcasing the capabilities of the Prelude HRC Concept – effectively a sneak peek at a potential Prelude Type R – on the legendary hillclimb. Also set to make an appearance is the championship-winning Williams Honda FW11, which will be driven by Damon Hill to mark 40 years since the brand’s first-ever F1 title.
Lamborghini
Lamborghini is on track to show off both of its new hybrid-powered supercars on the hillclimb, but the Italian marque has also just revealed the new Urus SE Performante – the most powerful version of its super-SUV yet. That’s almost certain to make an appearance while, at the other end of the spectrum, we also expect the low-volume Fenonemo coupé and/or Roadster to wow the crowds, too.
Lepas
One of the biggest successes in the UK market this year has been the Jaecoo 7, and this year’s Festival of Speed will see another of its sibling cars revealed – this time from a new brand called Lepas. Pitched as a more luxurious, Europe-focused outfit, Lepas will have three new models on show, including the VW Tiguan-sized L8 and two smaller cars, the L6 and L4. All feature hybrid powertrains, but the L6 and L4 will also be available with BEV options, too.
McLaren
It’s tricky to keep track of all the different cars McLaren has launched over a relatively short period of time, but just know that as far as the 700 series supercars go – a lineage that started with the 720S back in 2017 – the new 788HS is the most special of them all. Built by MSO, McLaren Special Operations, and split between coupe and Spider versions, the 788HS makes 776bhp from its highly-tuned 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, and promises 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds with a 204mph top speed.
Low weight is key, measuring in at only 1,265kg, while an aggressive aero kit and carbon body defining the visual changes. And HS? It stands for High Sport; the original MSO HS was an almost unknown special project based on the 675LT. Only 25 units were built, but the new car will be a little more common, with 200 cars planned.
Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes will have some of its latest AMG models on display, including the new AMG GT 63 4-Door, which will be in the paddock and driving up the hill. Yet another new production model could also be revealed on the AMG stand. We don’t yet know whether it’ll be something V8-powered, like the forthcoming CLE Mythos or its more production-biased CLE 63 sibling, or whether it will be something else battery- powered, such as the forthcoming CLA45 AMG that we know has been testing in coupé and shooting brake forms.
MG
MG will be revealing two concept cars, one previewing a B-segment BEV hatchback and the other a sporty model. While the latter will draw the crowds, it’ll be the latter that promises to be more important, giving MG a rival for European superminis such as the new Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval. MG has form with this, too, as its MG4 and MG4 Urban continue to impress with their low costs and good range figures.
MINI
This year marks 25 years of BMW’s reinvention of the MINI brand, and to celebrate it’s unveiled the MINI Cooper Oxford Edition. Only 125 cars will be made, at a price of £30,120, each with a Union Jack roof design and a matching bonnet and bootlid stripe and a choice of Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue, or Blazing Blue paintwork. 18-inch wheels with patriotically-coloured centre caps and dust valve covers finish off the outside, while inside there’s more red, white and blue, including on the bottom steering wheel spoke and the kick plates.
While it’s badged Cooper, it’s based on the Cooper S, which means a 201bhp 2.0-litre engine, but no manual gearbox. The Oxford name is a reference to MINI Plant Oxford, where MINIs have been made for the last quarter-century. MINI will also be showcasing its latest collaboration with fashion houses Paul Smith and Deux ex Machina, and has even created its own ‘Neighbourhood’ complete with Aceman Arms pub and Countryman Farmshop.
Red Bull RB17
After it was originally unveiled at the 2024 Festival of Speed, Red Bull will be taking the RB17 hypercar up the hill for the very first time. While it’s still in prototype form, the 4.5-litre V10 monster will be piloted by F1 driver Isack Hadjar and reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda in a display which could put actual F1 cars to shame.
Renault
Renault’s self-described “mini supercar”, the Turbo 3E, returns to Goodwood after its public debut at the Festival last year. In 2026, the 547bhp, carbon fibre-bodied EV is set to take on the 1.16-mile hillclimb, but it won’t be doing so alone; the Renault Twingo city car will also be charging up the hill, as will the new soft-topped Renault 4 Plein Sud.
Toyota Gazoo
After camouflaged examples of the GR GT and GT GT3 racers appeared last year, this year’s festival will welcome the final models in all their glory. The models – one for the road and one for the race track – will bring Toyota firmly into the sports car fold, as a Porsche 911 GT3-rivalling brute packed with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Toyota’s new GR Yaris Aero Kit will also be on show, plus the brand’s Dakar Rally Raid car will be at Goodwood, too.
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