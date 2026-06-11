Verdict

BYD enters the hotly contested B-segment supermini marketplace for the first time with the BYD Dolphin G – with the ‘G’ apparently standing for ‘genius’. That might be pushing things a tad, but this is a perfectly proficient little runaround that promises terrific value and a genuine USP in this segment: a plug-in hybrid powertrain. If that sort of arrangement appeals, then there’s plenty on offer to help you overlook its flaws.

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BYD’s almost-frantic desire to conquest every sector of the European car market continues apace with its first non-EV supermini – the Dolphin G DM-i.

Hot on the heels of the recently released Atto 2 DM-i crossover, the Dolphin G represents the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) small hatchback currently on sale. It uses BYD’s latest ‘5.0’ DM-i (dual-mode, intelligent) PHEV set-up, which aims to provide an EV-like driving experience but with a petrol motor for longer trips.

Ostensibly, the 94bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine is rarely directly driving the front wheels through the electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT). Instead, it acts almost like a generator for the large ‘Blade’ lithium-ion battery pack installed in the Dolphin G’s chassis, allowing the 161bhp electric motor to undertake the brunt of the propulsion work.