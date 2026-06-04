Verdict

In creating the DB12 S, Aston Martin has given its big GT car more than a nip and tuck. Instead, it’s created a fully rounded super-GT that the original promised but missed the mark. It drives confidence and a high quality of feedback and involvement that few, if any, of its rivals get close to.

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Aston Martin’s DB12 was the first of the new-era cars launched under Lawrence Stroll’s stewardship of the iconic storied British brand. Arriving in 2022 with a striking look that built on the DB11 it replaced (there’s a lot of its predecessor under the skin of the DB12), Aston Martin used its new front-engined super-GT to lay down its aspirations to move closer to Ferrari.

Alongside the new exterior was an even bigger transformation inside, with an all new interior design that incorporated a bespoke infotainment system banishing the outdated Mercedes system of the past, much higher quality and variety of materials and a sense that Aston Martin no longer needed to rummage through other manufacturers parts bins to dress its cars.

Then there was the powertrain. Out went the DB11’s 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12, in favour of Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 – mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that was equipped with a shorter final-drive ratio to aid acceleration.