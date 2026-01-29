Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Bentley Continental GT S returns with sights set on the Aston DB12 S

A sharper chassis derived from the Speed’s can now be paired with the standard PHEV powertrain

By:Jordan Katsianis
29 Jan 2026
New Bentley Continental GT S - front tracking

Bentley has revealed a new variant for its Continental GT range, with the return of the S model that combines a base Continental’s plug-in hybrid V8 engine with a more focused chassis tune.

The V8 S has previously been a popular derivative, offering a small increase in power without graduating to the top-spec Speed. But in the Continental’s new plug-in era it will use the same 671bhp system as the base GT and Azure variants.

Instead, key updates include a more aggressive chassis tune that’s inspired by the new Supersport, taking a few elements from the more expensive Speed. As standard, the S includes an electronically controlled limited-slip differential mounted on the rear axle and active anti-roll bars. 

These combine with the existing dual-valve dampers and twin-chamber air suspension to give the car a more agile and dynamic feel than more luxurious variants. 

The plug-in powertrain itself combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with an electric motor mounted within the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The e-motor is powered by a 25.9kWh battery, which can drive the GT S for around 50 miles on a charge without disturbing the petrol engine. 

New Bentley Continental GT S - rear tracking

Bentley quotes a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 190mph, and the company has also fitted a standard Sports Exhaust for a bit of extra aural charisma. 

Visually, there’s little to tell an S apart from other Continental models aside from new badging, but the cabin does get its own colour split with Dynamica – Bentley’s version of soft-touch Alcantara – inserts. 

Pricing has not been revealed, but the new model will sit between the base Continental GT at £202,400 and the £236,400 Speed. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

