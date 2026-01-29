Bentley Continental GT S returns with sights set on the Aston DB12 S

Bentley has revealed a new variant for its Continental GT range, with the return of the S model that combines a base Continental’s plug-in hybrid V8 engine with a more focused chassis tune.

The V8 S has previously been a popular derivative, offering a small increase in power without graduating to the top-spec Speed. But in the Continental’s new plug-in era it will use the same 671bhp system as the base GT and Azure variants.

Instead, key updates include a more aggressive chassis tune that’s inspired by the new Supersport, taking a few elements from the more expensive Speed. As standard, the S includes an electronically controlled limited-slip differential mounted on the rear axle and active anti-roll bars.

These combine with the existing dual-valve dampers and twin-chamber air suspension to give the car a more agile and dynamic feel than more luxurious variants.

The plug-in powertrain itself combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with an electric motor mounted within the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The e-motor is powered by a 25.9kWh battery, which can drive the GT S for around 50 miles on a charge without disturbing the petrol engine.

Bentley quotes a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 190mph, and the company has also fitted a standard Sports Exhaust for a bit of extra aural charisma.

Visually, there’s little to tell an S apart from other Continental models aside from new badging, but the cabin does get its own colour split with Dynamica – Bentley’s version of soft-touch Alcantara – inserts.

Pricing has not been revealed, but the new model will sit between the base Continental GT at £202,400 and the £236,400 Speed.

