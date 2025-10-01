Behold, the new Bentley Continental GT Supersports: the lightest, most driver-focused version of the legendary Continental GT ever produced, and the first to send all its power exclusively to the rear wheels.

The idea of a sub-two-tonne, rear-wheel-drive Continental GT like this came from a small team of engineers, Bentley says. A focused unit quietly developed Crewe’s answer to the Aston Martin Vanquish under the codename ‘Project Mildred’, in honour of the racing driver and speedboat racer Mildred Mary Petre who set endurance race records in a Bentley 4 ½ litre back in 1929.

At less than two tonnes, the new Supersports is nearly 500kg lighter than any other version of the latest Continental GT. Largely because it ditches their plug-in hybrid system, with all its batteries and e-motors, as well as all-wheel drive.

Instead, the Supersports goes back to basics and just uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that’s been beefed up with larger turbochargers, new cylinder heads and a stronger crank case. The result is 657bhp – or a rather demonic 666PS in metric horsepower – and 800Nm of torque. Plus the highest energy density of any Bentley engine to date at 164bhp per litre.

The last, most extreme Bentley was the motorsports-inspired Continental GT3-R from 2014 and its twin-turbo V8 could ‘only’ muster 572bhp. It also weighed nearly 2.2 tonnes and didn’t ditch the all-wheel drive.