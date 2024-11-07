Bentley’s new electric ‘Urban SUV’ is on track for a reveal later this year and we’ve caught it testing once again.

At the end of 2025 Bentley’s ‘Beyond100+’ electric car strategy was updated with the luxury firm claiming that a positive response to its latest plug-in hybrid models could see a postponement of its range going all-electric until after 2035.

Bentley is still forging ahead with its first electric car however, which will bring the latest EV technology from the firm’s VW Group parent company to Crewe. Bentley is expected to start customer deliveries of the Urban SUV in 2027.

The Bentley Urban SUV’s exterior design

We’ve seen the electric Bentley SUV testing on the road before and we’ve even had an official teaser image from Bentley. Those cars had plenty of cladding hiding the exterior design, however. The latest set of images gives us a much better look at the new car’s styling - along with some fresh details.

What we can now make out are the Bentley’s headlights. Before they were made to look like the twin headlamps you get on the current Flying Spur and Bentayga. The lights on this prototype model look more closely aligned to the single-unit featured on the distinctive Bentley Batur. Within the light we see four separate LEDs - not dissimilar to Porsche’s current set up.