Bentley gives us wings: new-look logo revealed for all-electric concept

Bentley has revealed a new badge reimagined for its electric era. The iconic ‘Bentley Wings’ have been a constant for the brand throughout its 106-year history but they will be placed on a new concept car in a few weeks time, before finally showing up on a brand new Bentley EV production car later in 2027.

The Bentley Wings logo was last given an update in 2002 when the brand was more comprehensively integrated into the VW group after previously being purchased by the German giant. This also coincided with the launch of the modern Continental GT – a model that signalled the transformation of the company from a very low-volume manufacturer producing fewer than 100 cars per year to the huge global success that it is today.

Now though, with the company about to undergo its next big transformative phase, it’s giving us a new iteration of the branding that retains the wings, but gives them a much more contemporary look.

The car it’ll be mounted on, though, remains something of a mystery aside from the knowledge that it’ll be a new concept car, possibly previewing one of Bentley’s future all-electric models.

The image itself also gives us a few clues as to the concept’s design, as the grille looks to be largely shuttered, confirming the likely application of an EV powertrain. It does, however, retain the vertical strakes both in the grille and up the bonnet, suggesting it won’t be a total departure from what we already associate with road cars from Bentley.

New logos are also something of a trend right now, with almost all major manufacturers using the adoption of electrification to re-market themselves less as traditional bricks-and-mortor car brands and more as technology brands. Some, like Kia, have been criticised for changing their logos for change’s sake, but Bentley’s more subtle revisions should help prepare its customer base for the multiple EV models we know are in the works.

More will be revealed on June 8, when Bentley shows off the concept in full.

