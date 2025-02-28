Bentley electric car: exclusive new details on the brand's first EV

The Continental GT is a Speed First Edition and we’re certainly closing fast on Bentley’s Crewe factory. Leafy green hedges pass in a blur and the body feels nicely tied down even when charging over humpback bridges, yet the engine tacho is pinned at zero revs. Witchcraft? The faint electric whine gives up our secret: like all Continental GTs, this is a plug-in hybrid, one easily capable of 60mph without the V8 barking into life.

This part-electrified Conti is a mere appetiser for what we’re about to see, as we become the first people outside Bentley to set foot inside its brand- new, three-billion-plus-Euro electrified car factory.

Deep in the new campus, engineers are busily installing equipment enabling prototype production of Bentley’s first BEV (battery-electric vehicle), which will start just eight weeks from now.

Referred to as the ‘Luxury Urban SUV’, the BEV will be a little shorter than today’s models, wear an imposing body immediately recognisable as a Bentley and be luxuriously trimmed by the company’s artisans. But their work will incorporate new hi-tech materials and cutting-edge ways of working, including AI and Autonomous Guided Vehicles to transport the car bodies.

This is the perfect distillation of Bentley’s vision for its ‘Dream Factory’, a place where heritage and modernity intersect. And where a cutting-edge electric-vehicle line lurks within the site’s oldest building, A1, constructed in 1938 to build Merlin aero engines with World War II looming.

Andreas Lehe, Bentley’s towering board member for manufacturing, meets us at the end of today’s Continental and Flying Spur assembly line to share the company’s vision. “It might have been easier to knock down all the old buildings and build them new,” he says. “But it was important for us to secure these old buildings and integrate new technology and cars into this heritage.”