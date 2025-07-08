Behold our first glimpse of the Bentley of tomorrow, inspired by the British luxury brand’s rich heritage and famous grand tourers from the early 20th century. And as you’ve probably already guessed, there’s no W12 engine or even a V8 under that impossibly long bonnet.

The Bentley EXP 15 is a concept so won't go into production but it does provide strong clues about the Urban Luxury SUV, Bentley's first fully electric car, which is due to be unveiled in 2026 and is, of course, going to be built in Crewe. The concept's design is also expected to influence the replacement for the Bentley Mulsanne luxury saloon that's due in 2030.

The extravagant silhouette, with its upright grille, ‘endless’ bonnet and rearward cabin, was influenced by the Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupé from 1930. Known as the ‘Blue Train’, the car was named for a race former Bentley chairman and racing driver Woolf Barnato had with a train across France, from Cannes to Calais. He arrived in London before the train had reached its destination.

Iconic design evolved for the EV age

According to Bentley, the EXP 15 concept embodies the five design principles that will shape the brand’s future cars: ‘Upright Elegance’, ‘Iconic Grille’, ‘Endless Bonnet Line’, ‘Resting Beast’ and ‘Prestigious Shield’.