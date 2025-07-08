New Bentley EXP 15 concept offers glimpse of luxury brand’s all-electric future
Audacious three-seater coupé concept provides plenty of hints about Bentley’s first fully-electric car, due to be unveiled in 2026
Behold our first glimpse of the Bentley of tomorrow, inspired by the British luxury brand’s rich heritage and famous grand tourers from the early 20th century. And as you’ve probably already guessed, there’s no W12 engine or even a V8 under that impossibly long bonnet.
The Bentley EXP 15 is a concept so won't go into production but it does provide strong clues about the Urban Luxury SUV, Bentley's first fully electric car, which is due to be unveiled in 2026 and is, of course, going to be built in Crewe. The concept's design is also expected to influence the replacement for the Bentley Mulsanne luxury saloon that's due in 2030.
The extravagant silhouette, with its upright grille, ‘endless’ bonnet and rearward cabin, was influenced by the Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupé from 1930. Known as the ‘Blue Train’, the car was named for a race former Bentley chairman and racing driver Woolf Barnato had with a train across France, from Cannes to Calais. He arrived in London before the train had reached its destination.
Iconic design evolved for the EV age
According to Bentley, the EXP 15 concept embodies the five design principles that will shape the brand’s future cars: ‘Upright Elegance’, ‘Iconic Grille’, ‘Endless Bonnet Line’, ‘Resting Beast’ and ‘Prestigious Shield’.
Without an engine to keep cool, electric cars obviously don’t need a massive grille – but grilles have always been a key part of the brand’s design language, giving its cars such enormous presence. The new interpretation for the EXP 15 is a shuttered, backlit panel, with a complex geometric pattern and central spine that’s also illuminated.
The iconic Bentley Wings and Flying B mascot that sit on the nose of the car have also been reimagined, with a sharper, more contemporary look for the EXP 15, and the road-going EV to come. This is only the fifth time the Bentley emblem has been altered in its 106-year history, and is by far the most significant transformation, serving as a clear signal of the start of a new era.
Meanwhile, the notion of the ‘Resting Beast’ refers to the stance of the car and achieving the perfect proportions of the body. Domen Rucigaj, head of exterior design, explained: “All the finest Bentleys feature rear haunches that bulge outward from the body of the car above the rear wheels, expressing their ‘muscle’ and potent energy, just like the rounded shape of the bent upper legs of a big cat.
“But a Bentley’s overall stance needs to be relaxed and horizontal, not aggressively leaning forward, nor leaning back and looking ‘lazy’. I am also focused on perfect Bentley proportions which are divided, from top to bottom, into one-third for the cabin and two-thirds for the body.”
Some other noteworthy details include the incredibly thin light strips that make up the headlights, which are also used to frame the grille, while behind the front wheelarches are vents to channel airflow along the sides. Active twin roof spoilers assist with aerodynamics, too, as does an active rear diffuser. The liquid metal satin paint colour is called Pallas Gold, with golden white highlights inspired by the nickel parts on the legendary Speed Six.
The enormous bonnet is not to overcompensate for the lack of an engine. This is a grand tourer, after all, so underneath is space for occupants’ luggage, while the large panel at the rear with the Bentley logo and lettering – the afore-mentioned ‘Prestigious Shield’ – is actually part of the tailgate and once lowered, offers seating for two.
Bentley EXP15's luxury interior
The 1930 Gurney Nutting coupé also inspired the EXP 15’s interior layout, which only includes three seats. However, it differs from the McLaren F1; the driver’s seat is in the ‘conventional’ place and there’s a passenger seat behind it. However the passenger-side chair has nothing in front of it, giving the lucky occupant a massive amount of legroom.
It can be moved up front in ‘co-pilot’ mode, if they want to chat with the driver or provide directions, and can also be reclined backwards in ‘relax’ mode. The vast space in front of that seat has footrests, of course, but these can be folded down to create a shallow space for more luggage or even to install a bed for your beloved pet – although the dog in the images provided by Bentley doesn’t exactly seem thrilled by their branded, impeccably-finished quarters.
Obviously this passenger seat is the best one in the house, especially as that side also features twin coach doors. When opened, part of the panoramic roof lifts upwards, plus the seat swivels 45 degrees, to make entry and exiting of the car as smooth as possible.
“The seat can rotate and you step out, totally unflustered, not trying to clamber out like you see with some supercars,” Darren Day, head of interior design, said. “You just get out with dignity and the Instagram shot is perfect. If you look at the car we built for Her Majesty the Queen, it was always designed around the aperture of the door and ‘the art of arrival’. It was really important for us to create that feeling here, too.”
Bentley’s ‘Wing Gesture’ dashboard is one of several long-held interior design principles the brand is carrying forward. Another is ‘Bold Gravitas’, the notion of celebrating the natural materials like wood, metal or even stone that have traditionally featured in Bentley cars by using them across large areas, so occupants can really see and feel them.
Among the other materials onboard is silk woven in one of the UK’s oldest mills by Suffolk company Gainsborough, founded in 1903, which sits alongside 3D-printed titanium and a new woven metal mesh called ‘Acrylic Couture’ that creates 3D graphics in the dashboard when illuminated.
Tech and infotainment
Clearly Bentley will not be falling into the same trap as those brands that have abandoned physical buttons in favour of haptic, touch-sensitive panels and are now making U-turns, like Ferrari.
Instead, it will continue to blend physical and digital interfaces in what it calls ‘Magical Fusion’. Hence the knurled dials and start button on the centre console, while behind the glass dashboard is the ‘Mechanical Marvel’ – a clock-like device that shows the direction of travel, state of charge and other information, while also serving as a visual centrepiece for the cabin.
Finally, instead of a rotating dashboard like you’ll find in the latest Flying Spur or Continental GT, the section of the EXP 15’s dashboard responsible for the infotainment can simply be switched off to reveal the veneered wood surface beneath.
Robin Page, Bentley’s design director, said: “The beauty of a concept car is not just to position our new design language, but to test where the market’s going. It's clear that SUVs are a growing segment and we understand the GT market – through four generations of the Continental GT – but the trickiest segment is the sedan, because it's changing.
“Some customers want a classic ‘three-box’ sedan shape, others a ‘one-box’ design, and others again something more elevated. So this was a chance for us to talk to people and get a feeling.”
