Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur get new 671bhp hybrid powertrain

Last year Bentley revealed a new V8 plug-in hybrid set-up to succeed the famous twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine used in the company’s cars for over 20 years – and now an extra PHEV powertrain has just arrived on the Continental GT and Flying Spur.

Called the ‘High Performance Hybrid’, the new system is a detuned version of the ‘Ultra High Performance’ set-up that was launched last year. Both of Bentley’s PHEVs consist of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine mated to a plug-in hybrid system and mean the British luxury car maker can start to implement its plan of launching 10 electrified vehicles over the next decade.

The High Performance Hybrid system develops 671bhp and 930Nm of torque, which is a little way off the 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque you get from the Ultra Performance Hybrid. However, despite being the less-powerful V8 PHEV, the new hybrid powertrain still boasts a higher output than the final iteration of the W12, which in GT Speed form produced 650bhp and 900Nm of torque.

The new plug-in hybrid powertrain is available in both the Continental GT coupe and GTC convertible; the coupe takes 3.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 60mph, and the drop-top 3.8 seconds. Thanks to the PHEV’s 25.9kWh battery, the coupe can travel up to 53 miles on electric-only power, and the convertible two miles less.

In the Flying Spur limousine, the new High Performance Hybrid edition’s 0-60mph time stands at 3.8 seconds and we can expect an electric range of just under 50 miles.

At the same time, the Continental GT and Flying Spur line-up has been re-jigged for 2025. Both get standard ‘core’ trims with a higher-specification Azure sitting above. The Azure version adds a few exterior tweaks like gloss-black grilles, chrome trim and new 22-inch wheels, plus interior touches including bespoke diamond quilting to go with ‘Azure’ embroidery. Bentley says the revamped Continental GT is available to order now with prices kicking off from £202,400.

