Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur get new 671bhp hybrid powertrain

Bentley's new High Performance Hybrid powertrain develops 671bhp and sits below the existing 771bhp Ultra High Performance Hybrid system

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Apr 2025
Bentley Continental GT 2025

Last year Bentley revealed a new V8 plug-in hybrid set-up to succeed the famous twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine used in the company’s cars for over 20 years – and now an extra PHEV powertrain has just arrived on the Continental GT and Flying Spur

Called the ‘High Performance Hybrid’, the new system is a detuned version of the ‘Ultra High Performance’ set-up that was launched last year. Both of Bentley’s PHEVs consist of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine mated to a plug-in hybrid system and mean the British luxury car maker can start to implement its plan of launching 10 electrified vehicles over the next decade

The High Performance Hybrid system develops 671bhp and 930Nm of torque, which is a little way off the 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque you get from the Ultra Performance Hybrid. However, despite being the less-powerful V8 PHEV, the new hybrid powertrain still boasts a higher output than the final iteration of the W12, which in GT Speed form produced 650bhp and 900Nm of torque.

Bentley Flying Spur 2025

The new plug-in hybrid powertrain is available in both the Continental GT coupe and GTC convertible; the coupe takes 3.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 60mph, and the drop-top 3.8 seconds. Thanks to the PHEV’s 25.9kWh battery, the coupe can travel up to 53 miles on electric-only power, and the convertible two miles less. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the Flying Spur limousine, the new High Performance Hybrid edition’s 0-60mph time stands at 3.8 seconds and we can expect an electric range of just under 50 miles. 

At the same time, the Continental GT and Flying Spur line-up has been re-jigged for 2025. Both get standard ‘core’ trims with a higher-specification Azure sitting above. The Azure version adds a few exterior tweaks like gloss-black grilles, chrome trim and new 22-inch wheels, plus interior touches including bespoke diamond quilting to go with ‘Azure’ embroidery. Bentley says the revamped Continental GT is available to order now with prices kicking off from £202,400. 

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Bentley’s all-electric SUV undergoes first test ahead of 2027 launch
Bentley SUV EV Mule - front 3/4

Bentley’s all-electric SUV undergoes first test ahead of 2027 launch

The all-new EV will provide Bentley with a change in design but will keep physical buttons
News
26 Mar 2025
New PHEV trio to kick-off Bentley’s 10-year plug-in pledge
Bentley Hybrid teaser

New PHEV trio to kick-off Bentley’s 10-year plug-in pledge

Bentley has set its electrification stall out with bold plans for a new plug-in car every year for the next decade
News
19 Mar 2025
Bentley Batur ‘The Black Rose’ takes exclusive coupe to new heights of opulence
Bentley Batur &#039;The Black Rose&#039; - front 3/4

Bentley Batur ‘The Black Rose’ takes exclusive coupe to new heights of opulence

What is perhaps the most opulent version of the most opulent of Bentleys features 3D-printed rose gold accents
News
11 Mar 2025
Rétromobile 2025: inside France’s giant classic car show
Rétromobile 2025

Rétromobile 2025: inside France’s giant classic car show

Classic car shows can draw in massive crowds but Rétromobile is on a different scale…
News
5 Feb 2025

Most Popular

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing
Baby Electric Land Rover Defender Sport - front 3/4

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing

A new, smaller and all-electric version of the Defender is on its way
News
8 Apr 2025
‘Lewis Hamilton, the founder of BYD and me, a lot can happen in 30 years’
Opinion - BYD

‘Lewis Hamilton, the founder of BYD and me, a lot can happen in 30 years’

Our Chief columnist Mike Rutherford celebrates 30 uninterrupted years of Auto Express columns with a look back, and forward
Opinion
6 Apr 2025
Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon
Audi Q2 render (Avarvarii)

Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon

After announcing it would ditch A1 and Q2, German brand is focusing on new electric baby SUV
News
4 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content