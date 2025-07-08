And the three-seat concept is not as outlandish as it first appears. “There's no reason why we couldn't do something along these lines, within the footprint of the car,” head of interior design Darren Day told Auto Express. “Maybe it's flexible: we have four- and five-seat cars or three- and four-seat cars. It’s really good to test the water and get feedback.”

The EXP15 is asymmetrical: the driver’s side has a coupe’s single door, while the passenger side has suicide doors. When these doors open, a portion of the roof pivots away and the single chair rotates towards the aperture, enabling the passenger to “step out with dignity in the perfect Instagram shot,” says Day, onto a projection of red light to give a red carpet-effect.

This isn’t a flight of fancy either. Bentley has patents for the movable roof section, and engineers are striving to channel rainwater away: nothing would ruin the Instagram moment more than a celebrity getting a huge drip on the head, though the resulting meme would no doubt break the internet.

So it appears there’s genuine production intent for these features, either in a future series model or as Bentley expands its coachbuilt range by the Mulliner division, which has delivered the limited edition Batur and Bacalar.

Which elements will appear on the Luxury Urban SUV?

The EXP15 will have a profound influence on Bentley’s first electric car, which we’re set to see in the first half of 2026 before full production in 2027.

The upright front end and long bonnet leading into a strong shoulder line are Bentley design pillars, and the clean, modernist surfacing – chosen for its “timeless” quality according to designer Rucigaj – is sure to feature.

Take a close look at the grille too. Although those recessed vertical headlamps are unlikely, a version of that dramatic grille – with its central spine and recessed crystals – are set for production Bentleys. The engineers have been working for four years to productionise the illuminated crystal effect, to ensure it meets regulations and repairability criteria.

Backlit crystal will also adorn the cockpit, as Bentley experiments with shining light through translucent materials. This should create spectacular, animated patterns inspired by nature, such as the moon shimmering on water.

“We do concept cars to establish design principles and to understand where we are going, and to show our more modern design language of cars that will come,” concludes Robin Page, Bentley’s director of design.

