Earlier this year, Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark told Auto Express the firm needed to “focus its attention on customer retention and giving buyers reason to upgrade their cars”. First came the uprated DBX S – the company’s most powerful SUV – and now it has launched its hardest, most focused sports car to date: the Aston Martin Vantage S.

Following in the footsteps of the previous-generation V8 and V12 Vantage S models launched in 2011 and 2013 respectively, the new Vantage S is based on the recently updated second-generation car. It gains a modest uplift in power from 656bhp to 671bhp, but torque is unchanged at 800Nm.

The model gets a new throttle map, which Aston claims “further enhances driver engagement and performance feel”, plus there are additional changes to the powertrain calibration, with an optimised launch control system said to cut the 0-62mph sprint to 3.4 seconds – one-tenth faster than before. New suspension hardware also features, alongside revised engine mounts and control software to bring what Aston claims to be “greater agility along with improvements in feel, driver engagement and composure”.

The rear subframe is now mounted directly to the body, instead of via rubber bushes, for claimed gains in “directness and steering connection”. The suspension’s camber, toe and caster settings are also said to sharpen responses and improve front-end grip. Aston says the Vantage S “has a thrilling appetite for corners backed up by steadfast stability”.