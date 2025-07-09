New Aston Martin Vantage S ups the power to 671bhp
New CEO Adrian Hallmark promised more focused models and extra options; Vantage S represents another step in the right direction
Earlier this year, Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark told Auto Express the firm needed to “focus its attention on customer retention and giving buyers reason to upgrade their cars”. First came the uprated DBX S – the company’s most powerful SUV – and now it has launched its hardest, most focused sports car to date: the Aston Martin Vantage S.
Following in the footsteps of the previous-generation V8 and V12 Vantage S models launched in 2011 and 2013 respectively, the new Vantage S is based on the recently updated second-generation car. It gains a modest uplift in power from 656bhp to 671bhp, but torque is unchanged at 800Nm.
The model gets a new throttle map, which Aston claims “further enhances driver engagement and performance feel”, plus there are additional changes to the powertrain calibration, with an optimised launch control system said to cut the 0-62mph sprint to 3.4 seconds – one-tenth faster than before. New suspension hardware also features, alongside revised engine mounts and control software to bring what Aston claims to be “greater agility along with improvements in feel, driver engagement and composure”.
The rear subframe is now mounted directly to the body, instead of via rubber bushes, for claimed gains in “directness and steering connection”. The suspension’s camber, toe and caster settings are also said to sharpen responses and improve front-end grip. Aston says the Vantage S “has a thrilling appetite for corners backed up by steadfast stability”.
But while the firm’s engineers wanted the S to display greater agility, they weren’t prepared to sacrifice compliance or refinement. As such, you’ll find reduced rear-spring stiffness for improved low-speed ride, plus a 10 per cent reduction in the stiffness of the transmission mounts.
There’s a handful of visual changes for Vantage S buyers to enjoy, too. At the front, there are new centrally-mounted bonnet vents available in gloss black or carbon fibre, designed to extract hot air from the engine. There are specific, hand-made S badges on the front wings, too, made from red glass enamel and either dark or bright chrome. Extra red detailing is also seen on the bespoke 21-inch Y-spoke wheels, hiding a set of contrasting bronze brake calipers.
To the rear, there’s a full-width spoiler, which not only changes the car’s look, but adds 44kg of downforce at top speed. Further updates underneath the car, including a new front airdam and venturi vanes, add an additional 67kg of downforce.
Inside, there’s unique Alcantara and leather upholstery, with embroidered S logos comprising 2,500 individual stitches and over 16m of thread. The car also features carbon fibre trim inlays – a feature Aston claims offers “a modest weight saving” while perfectly capturing “the essence of S”.
On top of this, owners can specify a new, unique interior option package, bringing a choice of red or silver finishes to the knurled metal drive-mode controller, matching the dial to the car’s seatbelts and stitching. A Sport interior package is also available, with different materials in both monotone and duotone colourways.
Despite apparently being available to order now, Aston has so far only offered an indicative on-the-road price of around £170,000 – around £5,000 more than the standard car. The Vantage S will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year.
