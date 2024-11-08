Aston Martin Vantage AMV24 Edition celebrates Spa 24 Hours victory

This year’s 24 Hours of Spa saw Aston Martin secure a GT3-class win with the Vantage, and to mark the achievement, the firm has created the Vantage AMV24 Edition. Available exclusively to ‘clients in Continental Europe’ the AMV24 gets a bespoke look as an homage to the race car.

Just 24 Vantage AMV24 Editions will be made and along with this exclusivity, each owner will be invited to the 2025 Spa 24 Hours and drive their cars on the historic circuit. First deliveries are expected from early 2025 and while pricing wasn’t announced, expect them to sit around the 250,000 euro mark (roughly £200,000).

Created by Aston Martin’s in-house bespoke ‘Q’ division, the AMV24 Edition gets a bespoke and aptly named Podium Green paint finish and a bright lime green racing stripe down the length of the car – mirror caps and air vent intakes front and rear are also painted lime green. There’s gloss black on the lower part of the body while the 21-inch alloy wheels are finished in satin black.

The interior features a plaque on the sill with a unique Vantage AMV24 Edition logo, more logos on the seat’s headrests and contrast stitching in lime green against the ventilated black leather.

The mechanicals of the AMV24 Edition are the same as the standard Vantage, which was recently refreshed for 2024. That means there’s a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 656bhp and 800Nm of torque powering the rear wheels, a 50:50 weight distribution, a 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 202mph.

Aston Martin’s GT3 victory at Spa was the first time a British-built car had won there for 40 years, thanks to its partner team Comtoyou Racing. “Owning the Vantage AMV24 Edition will mean owning a unique piece of history. The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 win at Spa this year was the first overall win for an Aston Martin car since 1948. I congratulate and thank the Comtoyou team for an exceptional victory,” said Andreas Bareis, Aston Martin Europe Regional President.

