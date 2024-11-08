Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Aston Martin Vantage AMV24 Edition celebrates Spa 24 Hours victory

The AMV24 Edition gets some Vantage GT3 race car inspiration

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Nov 2024
Aston Martin Vantage AMV24 Edition - headshot7

This year’s 24 Hours of Spa saw Aston Martin secure a GT3-class win with the Vantage, and to mark the achievement, the firm has created the Vantage AMV24 Edition. Available exclusively to ‘clients in Continental Europe’ the AMV24 gets a bespoke look as an homage to the race car. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Just 24 Vantage AMV24 Editions will be made and along with this exclusivity, each owner will be invited to the 2025 Spa 24 Hours and drive their cars on the historic circuit. First deliveries are expected from early 2025 and while pricing wasn’t announced, expect them to sit around the 250,000 euro mark (roughly £200,000). 

Created by Aston Martin’s in-house bespoke ‘Q’ division, the AMV24 Edition gets a bespoke and aptly named Podium Green paint finish and a bright lime green racing stripe down the length of the car – mirror caps and air vent intakes front and rear are also painted lime green. There’s gloss black on the lower part of the body while the 21-inch alloy wheels are finished in satin black. 

The interior features a plaque on the sill with a unique Vantage AMV24 Edition logo, more logos on the seat’s headrests and contrast stitching in lime green against the ventilated black leather.

The mechanicals of the AMV24 Edition are the same as the standard Vantage, which was recently refreshed for 2024. That means there’s a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 656bhp and 800Nm of torque powering the rear wheels, a 50:50 weight distribution, a 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 202mph. 

Aston Martin’s GT3 victory at Spa was the first time a British-built car had won there for 40 years, thanks to its partner team Comtoyou Racing. “Owning the Vantage AMV24 Edition will mean owning a unique piece of history. The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 win at Spa this year was the first overall win for an Aston Martin car since 1948. I congratulate and thank the Comtoyou team for an exceptional victory,” said Andreas Bareis, Aston Martin Europe Regional President.

Click here for our list of the best sports cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Aston Martin Vantage 2024 review: Britain's answer to the Porsche 911 Turbo
Aston Martin Vantage - front

New Aston Martin Vantage 2024 review: Britain's answer to the Porsche 911 Turbo

The Aston Martin Vantage is now better than ever, making it one of the most complete sports cars on sale today
Road tests
13 May 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage takes over as F1 safety car from old Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car - front

New Aston Martin Vantage takes over as F1 safety car from old Aston Martin Vantage

The Aston Martin Vantage is the new F1 safety car and it’s set to make its debut on track this weekend
News
5 Mar 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage targets Porsche 911 Turbo with supercar-slaying figures
Aston Martin Vantage facelift - front studio

New Aston Martin Vantage targets Porsche 911 Turbo with supercar-slaying figures

The new Aston Martin Vantage is more supercar than sports car with a headline 656bhp power figure, 153bhp up on the old one
News
16 Feb 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage facelift set for 12 February unveiling
Aston Martin Vantage teaser 2024

New Aston Martin Vantage facelift set for 12 February unveiling

The Aston Martin Vantage will get a new look for 2024 and a likely bump in power
News
29 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price
Vauxhall Mokka facelift - front static

New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price

Vauxhall’s stylish small SUV has been given an interior makeover, bigger screens and a simplified engine line-up
News
6 Nov 2024
Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k
Dacia Spring Cargo - front static

Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k

The commercial version of Dacia’s cut-price Spring EV ditches the back seats to increase cargo space
News
5 Nov 2024
New BMW M3 will keep petrol power, but there'll be an EV, too
2028 BMW M3 render (watermarked)

New BMW M3 will keep petrol power, but there'll be an EV, too

Next-generation BMW super-saloon will be available with choice of two powertrains when it goes on sale in 2028
News
7 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content