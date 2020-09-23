New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2025 review: fast, exciting and beautiful

Verdict

Aston Martin’s rise towards greatness continues at pace with the Roadster version of its brilliant new Vantage. It’s as fast and exciting as it is beautiful, with a much improved cabin to match. Only the hard ride lets it down – although the flip side is a level of handling sharpness most rivals can’t compete with. Plus the noise it makes is something else.

The latest Aston Martin Vantage is a fearsome sports car. Think of it as Britain’s answer to a Porsche 911 Turbo, with more panache but little less performance, and you get the picture.

Well now Aston has gone one better by removing its roof to give us this, the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, boasting even more style, not an ounce less performance, and more reasons than ever to go wobbly at the knees.

It's not cheap at £175,000 before options, and its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine makes only the thinnest of attempts to be ecologically responsible. But in this part of the market, does that even matter? Certainly not Aston Martin’s customers, who might otherwise be considering rivals such as the Ferrari Roma Spider, Mercedes-AMG SL, Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and the aforementioned 911 Turbo Cabriolet.