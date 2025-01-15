New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster unveiled with 656bhp twin-turbo V8

Aston Martin launched the heavily updated Vantage coupe last year and following closely behind is the Roadster version, now unveiled in all of its soft-top glory.

Deliveries of the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster will begin in spring this year, following a lengthy development cycle; we first caught sight of the revamped drop-top back in summer 2023. As before, it doesn’t get the ‘Volante’ suffix, which is reserved for the range-topping DB12. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but there is likely to be a steep premium over the £165,000 Vantage coupe.

The Vantage Roadster gains the same technical revisions for this mid-life facelift as the coupe, with more power and new suspension components to accompany a restyled exterior.

The folding hood remains unchanged, however, with Aston Martin claiming it is still the fastest electric convertible roof in the world, taking 6.8 seconds to open or close fully. For comparison, the Porsche 911 Cabriolet needs about 15 seconds. The Vantage Roadster’s roof slots away behind the rear seats, although a reduction in boot capacity from the coupe’s 350 litres to around 200 litres is likely.

More important than the practicality, though, is its on-road ability and Aston Martin says it has brought to the Roadster “a new level of emotion to the already unforgettable driving experience” that “brings all the performance, dynamic sensations and visual excitement of the coupé”.