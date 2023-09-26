New Ferrari Roma Spider 2025 review: fast, elegant and fun

Verdict

The Ferrari Roma offers far greater all-round appeal than its predecessors, and on UK roads feels as sorted, comfortable and usable as any of its rivals – all while offering the performance and emotion you expect from something wearing the prancing horse on its elongated nose. Removing the roof only heightens the experience, without any tangible detriment to the driving experience.

Ferrari's recent run of four-seat, front-mid-engined V8 convertibles could be considered (by some) to be the runts of the Italian supercar maker’s range. The California, California T and Portofino never held much of a candle to their contemporary siblings – or rivals – despite having plenty of the right ingredients.

But our first drive of the new Roma Spider on foreign roads proved that Ferrari was no longer resting on its laurels. Designed first as a coupe before having its roof lopped off, the Spider benefitted from a new rear sub-frame and reinforced sills – helping to give it a broader spread of abilities than its predecessors.

Yet as we’ve said a hundred times before, a car’s true test comes when we get it on UK streets, motorways and rural roads. So can the Roma perform here, as it did in Italy? We’ve got the keys to a fully loaded, near-£300,000 example to find out.

First things first; the switch to a fabric roof – the Roma Spider’s forebears all had folding tin tops – gives the car, to our eyes at least, a more elegant profile. Customers can specify an almost endless list of colours for both the body and roof, and can edit everything from the wheels and brake calipers, to the grille and exhaust – even the brand of tyres.