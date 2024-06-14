“It's absolutely a pillar of our strategy in Europe,” the product boss told us. “If you want to be relevant in all markets, you need to have a wide offering of powertrains to adapt to the different needs of the market.

“We need to stick with this philosophy,” he continued, “We need to give our customers this freedom, it’s key for sales. And I also think we need to stay flexible at this stage towards any potential evolution of the regulations in Europe.”

The Smart Car platform has its limitations, but Stellantis has been working on giving this relatively simple set of underpinnings some extra variability. Expect a new or improved battery pack of somewhere around 55kWh for the electric variant, plus the option of hybrid models fitted with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

No current vehicle on the Smart Car architecture features all-wheel drive, but Jeep has insisted that every one of its individual models must include this feature. We therefore expect that work is under way to accommodate a new system, probably using an electrified rear axle, as we’ve seen on Jeep 4xe models such as the Avenger.

The reborn Renegade will still trade on Jeep’s rugged character, with the kind of boxy, upright styling you can see in our exclusive image. Like the current model, the new Renegade won’t be designed to go rock crawling through Utah’s Moab desert, but a level off-road ability will remain a priority.

Short overhangs and a long wheelbase not only help to maximise interior space, but also unlock better approach and departure angles for tackling rugged terrain. Similarly, higher-than-average ground clearance will help deliver a lofty driving position and benefit the car’s wading depth and its ability to tackle any obstacles.

With the need to hit a low price point, cabin plastics and quality will be more biased towards rugged and durable, rather than plush. However, it’ll still need to appeal to users in a showroom, so we expect to see modern digital interfaces and plenty of clever design elements that speak to Jeep’s iconic past.

This focus on affordability will also affect which rivals it’ll need to compete against. In this case it will include some from within the Stellantis family such as the Vauxhall Frontera and Citroen C3 Aircross, but it’ll also be up against the growing swathes of Chinese SUVs including the hugely popular Jaecoo 7, plus its Omoda 5 cousin, the BYD Seal U and Geely EX2.

Can't wait for the new Renegade? You can buy the current Jeep Renegade for just over £27,000 through our Buy a Car service.