Verdict

The Omoda 5 SHS-H certainly gives the small crossover extra appeal and makes it a tough competitor against the usual mix of established hybrid-powered rivals. It gets loads of equipment and has an attractive price tag, but real-world efficiency promised by that new full-hybrid powertrain doesn’t live up to expectations and there are more practical alternatives to choose from.

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Out of Chery, Jaecoo and Omoda it was the latter that arrived first in the UK back in the summer of 2024, with the Omoda 5. In its first full year, the firm managed to sell almost 20,000 cars, and while that’s not quite as much as its luxury-oriented Jaecoo sibling brand (28,000), it showed that Omoda is certainly one Chinese brand to be reckoned with.

With rivals arriving thick and fast in the past 18 months, not just from within the Chery International group but also from the recently updated Kia Niro, BYD Atto 2 and Leapmotor B10, the Omoda 5 has had its work cut out. It’s been fighting on two fronts, with pure petrol and all-electric ‘E5’ variants, but Omoda has decided there’s strength in depth by introducing a new full-hybrid called the SHS-H.