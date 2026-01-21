Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Omoda 5 SHS-H adds hybrid power to the SUV’s range

The new hybrid Omoda 5 offers improved economy over the petrol-powered model

By:Jordan Katsianis
21 Jan 2026
Omoda 5 SHS-H - front10

Omoda has revealed a new hybrid version of its popular small SUV. It’s called the Omoda 5 SHS-H, and will join the petrol and full EV variants, usefully reducing the fuel consumption without needing to plug in. Available to order from March, prices will start at £25,740, undercutting similarly sized rivals from Hyundai, Kia and Toyota. 

The new hybrid engine pairs a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a small electric motor and 1.83kWh battery pack. This powers the front wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). This is Omoda jargon for its in-house gearbox, which is a three-speed automatic set-up optimised to work with hybrid powertrains. 

Power is rated at a combined 204bhp for a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds; combined economy of 53mpg means it should be able to cover 650 miles on a single tank of fuel. 

The SHS-H gets a new grille and 18-inch wheel design, giving it a distinctive look compared to the other models in the range.

Omoda 5 SHS-H - rear10

Omoda will offer two variants at launch, kicking off with the entry-level Knight model. Standard equipment includes two 12.3-inch digital interfaces, plus LED lighting all-round and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone climate control, synthetic leather seats, and wireless phone charging are also included. 

The £29,240 Noble adds a comprehensive surround-view camera system. Omoda calls it a ‘540-degree’ system, but unless the Chinese brand has unearthed some new dimension, this sounds a little ambitious. More tangible is the eight-speaker Sony sound system, heated and ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. 

Both prices significantly undercut those of main rivals, such as the hybrid-powered Hyundai Kona or Kia Niro, which cost either side of £31,000 in their base forms. Chinese rivals are closer in terms of price and specification, with the smaller MG ZS Hybrid+ undercutting the Omoda by around £3,000. Meanwhile the larger HS can be had for a touch under £30,000. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

