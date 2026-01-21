New Omoda 5 SHS-H adds hybrid power to the SUV’s range

Omoda has revealed a new hybrid version of its popular small SUV. It’s called the Omoda 5 SHS-H, and will join the petrol and full EV variants, usefully reducing the fuel consumption without needing to plug in. Available to order from March, prices will start at £25,740, undercutting similarly sized rivals from Hyundai, Kia and Toyota.

The new hybrid engine pairs a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a small electric motor and 1.83kWh battery pack. This powers the front wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). This is Omoda jargon for its in-house gearbox, which is a three-speed automatic set-up optimised to work with hybrid powertrains.

Power is rated at a combined 204bhp for a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds; combined economy of 53mpg means it should be able to cover 650 miles on a single tank of fuel.

The SHS-H gets a new grille and 18-inch wheel design, giving it a distinctive look compared to the other models in the range.

Omoda will offer two variants at launch, kicking off with the entry-level Knight model. Standard equipment includes two 12.3-inch digital interfaces, plus LED lighting all-round and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone climate control, synthetic leather seats, and wireless phone charging are also included.

The £29,240 Noble adds a comprehensive surround-view camera system. Omoda calls it a ‘540-degree’ system, but unless the Chinese brand has unearthed some new dimension, this sounds a little ambitious. More tangible is the eight-speaker Sony sound system, heated and ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

Both prices significantly undercut those of main rivals, such as the hybrid-powered Hyundai Kona or Kia Niro, which cost either side of £31,000 in their base forms. Chinese rivals are closer in terms of price and specification, with the smaller MG ZS Hybrid+ undercutting the Omoda by around £3,000. Meanwhile the larger HS can be had for a touch under £30,000.

