Jeep has decided it will not be bringing its new fully electric, go-anywhere 4x4, the Recon, to the UK or Europe after all, or its more luxurious flagship SUV, the Wagoneer S.

The Jeep Wagoneer S was unveiled in May 2024, and at the time we were told America’s alternative to the BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC Electric would be arriving in the UK in early 2026.

Then when the Jeep Recon was unveiled in November last year – just a few weeks after Auto Express revealed the legendary Jeep Wrangler 4x4 was being axed in Europe due to emissions and safety regulations – we were promised its zero-emissions alternative would be arriving here towards the end of 2026.

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However, since then the brand has decided it’s not going to bother. In a statement to Auto Express, a Jeep spokesperson said: "Tough market conditions and the cost of right-hand drive development would have made these cars untenable, especially considering the small sales projections."

Both the Recon and Wagoneer S have launched in North America, but on our side of the pond Jeep is focusing its attention on the smaller end of the SUV spectrum. The brand is planning to launch two brand-new compact SUVs before the end of the decade, one of which will be the next-generation Renegade that we’re expecting to challenge the Dacia Duster.

The decision to focus on small SUVs isn’t surprising given how popular the chunky and charming Jeep Avenger has proven. After launching it nearly tripled the brand’s sales in the UK. That said, Jeep is working on a new large SUV to sit at the top of its line-up in Europe, which should rival highly-regarded heavyweights such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe. The forthcoming Land Rover Defender Sport is another potential competitor and like it, Jeep’s new range-topper will be available with a choice of hybrid and pure-electric powertrains.

But unlike its smaller siblings, the fresh as-yet-unnamed D-segment SUV is the product of a joint venture between Jeep and Dongfeng, with the Chinese company assisting in the engineering and manufacturing. However, we’ve been promised it’s still going to look, feel and tackle tough terrain like a proper Jeep should.

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