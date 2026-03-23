Mercedes GLC Electric review

What Mercedes has definitely managed to do successfully is ensure that the entry level models don’t feel like poor relations to the higher spec cars. There’s a £13,000 price difference from top to bottom of a range with one powertrain option but the cheapest Sport models can hold their own inside and out – particularly because they get proper door handles rather than the pointless pop-out ones higher up the range.

Interior and dashboard design

As is the way with modern Mercs, the cabin is dominated by a giant bank of screens running across the entirety of the dash. There are different levels of functionality as you ascend the range but this uniform look is applied to all models. There’s a high centre console with a wide charging pad for two phones under the central air vents. Two more giant vents like jet engines are positioned at either end of the screen.

It’s quite a busy look overall, even with so much space given over the screens there are various different finishes, textures and colourful ambient lighting on higher spec models. It’s in stark contrast to the minimalism favoured by Tesla and so many challenger brands from China.

Materials and build quality

Quality overall is solid, however; even Sport models get leather effect Artico seats and lots of metallic highlights. The door pulls are fashioned from a particularly impressive looking hunk of aluminium and even the plastics low down around the door pockets are of reasonable quality. You can actually order a certified completely vegan interior for the GLC Electric, which feels slightly at odds with the prevailing techno-modern ambience of the cabin.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

We’ve seen Mercedes’ massive screens before in other models but they can still provoke a sharp intake of breath from anyone unprepared for their sheer size. In the base cars the unit looks like a single screen but is in fact a 10.3-inch driver’s display, a 14-inch central touchscreen and a 14-inch panel on the passenger's side. At the next level, the passenger screen becomes a touchscreen, while top-spec cars get the full-on Hyperscreen: a 39.1-inch single unit.



Thankfully, all this digital real estate is not just for show. The latest MBUX infotainment is fast and intuitive to use, the screen responding to presses with a satisfying click. The graphics are clear and there are bars along the base of the screen that keep commonly used controls in a fixed position.



Mercedes has also kept plenty of controls outside of the screen. Switches on the door move the seat, and a joystick on the steering column adjusts the wheel into position. There’s a button to select the drive modes and more on the steering wheel for the cruise control and stereo.