Jeep is developing three new SUV models that’ll join the Avenger and Compass in its range, bringing the total count to five by 2030. They will include a new B-segment SUV, a slightly larger replacement for the Renegade and a tough new family-sized model that could just be a cut-priced rival for the Land Rover Defender.

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The stakes are high, though, because the American 4x4 specialist is at the sharp end of the massive growth plan laid down by parent company Stellantis, so each of these new models has to deliver big sales numbers if the company is to survive in Europe. That’s why each is targeting big-selling segments, rather than acting as halo products.

There is another, more unfortunate reason for this explosion of new models, though. Plans to introduce two of Jeep’s new American-made models into European markets have stalled. The Wagoneer S and Recon have both been pulled from the UK product plan before they’ve even reached dealerships.

This is in addition to another major loss in the UK and Europe. Jeep’s halo model – the Wrangler – is no longer compatible with European emissions or safety regulations, so it has also been removed from sale in the UK. The company is certain, however, that it can make up for this with this upcoming set of more Euro-friendly models, offering Jeep’s American image in cars more suited to customers here.

New Jeep SUV due on advanced platform

The most ambitious of these new models is a compact B-segment SUV that’ll arrive in 2028 or 2029 on the new STLA One architecture. It will use the same platform as other cars from the Stellantis portfolio, and with it will come benefits including a flexible range of powertrains including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-EV.