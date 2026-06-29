New baby Jeep SUV is set to tackle the Ford Puma
Jeep has a new Europe-centric product plan that will result in three additional models by 2030
Jeep is developing three new SUV models that’ll join the Avenger and Compass in its range, bringing the total count to five by 2030. They will include a new B-segment SUV, a slightly larger replacement for the Renegade and a tough new family-sized model that could just be a cut-priced rival for the Land Rover Defender.
The stakes are high, though, because the American 4x4 specialist is at the sharp end of the massive growth plan laid down by parent company Stellantis, so each of these new models has to deliver big sales numbers if the company is to survive in Europe. That’s why each is targeting big-selling segments, rather than acting as halo products.
There is another, more unfortunate reason for this explosion of new models, though. Plans to introduce two of Jeep’s new American-made models into European markets have stalled. The Wagoneer S and Recon have both been pulled from the UK product plan before they’ve even reached dealerships.
This is in addition to another major loss in the UK and Europe. Jeep’s halo model – the Wrangler – is no longer compatible with European emissions or safety regulations, so it has also been removed from sale in the UK. The company is certain, however, that it can make up for this with this upcoming set of more Euro-friendly models, offering Jeep’s American image in cars more suited to customers here.
New Jeep SUV due on advanced platform
The most ambitious of these new models is a compact B-segment SUV that’ll arrive in 2028 or 2029 on the new STLA One architecture. It will use the same platform as other cars from the Stellantis portfolio, and with it will come benefits including a flexible range of powertrains including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-EV.
Fabio Catone, Jeep’s European boss, explained the main benefits of moving to this more advanced architecture: “In STLA One, we have very strong technologies. The STLA brain, the STLA smart cockpit, the steer-by-wire; we’re expecting to take all of those.”
But when pushed about how distinct this new generation of Jeep might be from its closely related cousins from companies such as Peugeot, he said: “There is scale, there is simplification, but where the customer cares, there are specific investments. When we produce a top hat, we require specific technical angles, specific technology. We require the specific materials [for Jeep’s] 360 degree protection. And, we require 4x4 for each model.”
The newcomer will sit above the existing Avenger in Jeep’s current range, giving the company a cutting-edge model to rival crossovers and SUVs such as VW’s forthcoming ID.Cross, the Ford Puma, Nissan Juke EV and Skoda Epiq. And it’ll do so with a level of off-roading capability beyond all these key rivals that’s core to the Jeep brand.
As our exclusive images show, the new Jeep might harbour a revolutionary chassis underneath, but its design will feature all the classic design cues associated with Jeep. As such, elements including wrap-around protection with tough, uncoloured bumpers, big wheels, the use of bright colours and a typical seven-slot grille, will mark this out as something different from its Stellantis sibling cars.
As mentioned above, all Jeep models need to have some level of off-road capability, and this will be evident in the new car’s short overhangs, while attention will be paid to its approach and departure angles. As you can see in our exclusive images, this model will be slightly softer and less rugged than other Jeep models, making it more of an urban-focused vehicle in line with its rivals – and what many customers in this segment are asking for.
We know few specifics about battery size or potential range figures for the electric variant, but in order to remain competitive against new rivals, it’ll need to achieve at least 260 miles on a charge, with a battery size of around 40-50kWh.
Hybrid variants will heavily rely on the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that’s just been revealed for the wider Stellantis portfolio. It will be used first in a non-hybrid Peugeot, but expect it to spread right across the group’s brands with varying levels of hybrid assistance depending on the application, including on this new Jeep.
All-wheel-drive variants will look towards existing technology, such as Jeep’s clever 4xe system that creates drive on the rear axle from a rear-mounted e-motor, however a dual-motor BEV variant isn’t out of the question. Pricing is still yet to be confirmed, but expect a sub-£30,000 variant to kick things off.
What happened to the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S?
If you were wondering why Jeep’s new E-segment models still haven’t arrived, don’t worry, so were we. It now appears that the company has pivoted away from launching these US-engineered models in Europe despite them already being on sale in their home market.
We have been told this was due to difficult market conditions and European regulations, but there is also a distinct possibility that these large SUVs have already been out-gunned in terms of range, technology and price by increasingly competent rivals.
The Wagoneer S, for example, was to be a direct competitor to cars including the BMW iX3 and Volvo EX60. However with ‘over 300 miles’ of range, it’s completely outgunned by these more sophisticated European competitors that both reach a 500-mile range from a single charge. The Recon, meanwhile, had a more compelling package to offer UK buyers, with real off-road ability and an ethos closer to the now-defunct Wrangler. However, with such small sales volumes forecasted, the numbers clearly just didn’t add up.
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