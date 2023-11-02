The all-new electric Nissan Juke, unveiled today in Japan, is the Japanese back at its “disruptive” best.

That’s the view of Nissan Europe vice president Jordi Vila, speaking exclusively to Auto Express at Nissan’s Grandrive test centre south of Yokohama.

The small SUV – which Nissan calls the third-generation Juke, even though the current petrol and hybrid sister models live on – is marked out by its edgy and modernist exterior design clothing a totally different bodyshell. And this differentiation continues beneath the skin, with the Juke EV having more in common with the marque’s new Leaf crossover, sharing a modified version of its CMF-EV platform.

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Nissan’s new baby will be a rival for small electric SUVs including the Renault 4, Kia EV2, Skoda Epiq and VW ID. Cross.

Pilot production of the new EV begins this week at Nissan’s UK plant in Sunderland, where it will join its combustion-engined siblings, plus the Leaf and Qashqai, on the production lines. But the car’s commercial launch isn’t until spring 2027, which is why Nissan is keeping much of the technical information – and the interior – under wraps for now.

“The new Juke is a key model for Nissan Europe,” Vila told us. “We are proud we invented the crossover in Europe with Qashqai and this model helps us come back with a disruptive approach to the segment.”



Nissan Juke design

The most dramatic aspect is its exterior styling, clearly inspired by Japanese origami. The 2023 Hyper Punk concept previewed this geometric surfacing, around the same time Vila viewed proposals for the production car in Nissan’s Atsugi Global Design Centre. “There were several versions and we had very polarising, nice discussions,” Vila explained. “I’m very glad with which one was chosen: it’s bold, a design with no compromise, like in the past when we launched this type of vehicle.”