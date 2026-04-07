Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Nissan Juke Pulse Edition pumps up the volume, and tech

This new special-edition Juke adds unique styling and extra tech to already well equipped package

By:Jordan Katsianis
7 Apr 2026
Nissan Juke Pulse Edition - front tracking9

A new Nissan Juke Pulse Edition has been revealed, bringing unique styling elements and more technology. Available now in the UK from £27,865, the new model offers two engine options and orders are open now. 

Setting the new Pulse Edition apart from other Jukes is a combination of Ocean Deep exterior paintwork contrasting against a soundwave graphic above the side windows. The roof panel is painted black, matching the mirror caps. New 19-inch wheels now also feature aero covers with a colour-matched Ocean Blue section on one arm.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Nissan’s unique inclusions only increase in number inside, highlighted by the use of dark blue synthetic leather trim on the seats, dashboard and doors. These contrast with black fabric inserts in the seats, and Nissan says it gives the whole package a more futuristic and contemporary feel. Added use of high-gloss black plastic around the air vents and centre console completes the new look. 

Nissan Juke Pulse Edition - interior9

The Pulse Edition is based on the mid-spec N-Connecta trim, but adds in those synthetic leather seats, ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, 360-degree parking camera and wireless charging. Nissan’s 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital driver’s display are also included. 

The first of the two powertrain options starts at £27,865 and features a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 112bhp and 200Nm of torque. This is available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and, as in all Jukes, powers the front wheels. 

For £31,395, buyers can also upgrade to the mild-hybrid powertrain, which is available with an automatic transmission only. This model uses a larger 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine and offers a total system power of 139bhp and 353Nm of torque, with the hybrid set-up reducing fuel consumption over the three-cylinder alternative by as much as 25 per cent in normal driving, or up to 40 per cent in town. This equates to around 60mpg, compared with 48.7mpg in the pure-petrol model.  

If you want to buy a new Nissan Juke, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now for all the latest deals

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best-selling cars 2026: the year's 10 most popular models so far
Best-selling cars February 2026 - header image

Best-selling cars 2026: the year's 10 most popular models so far

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far in 2026, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)
Best cars & vans
6 Mar 2026
Nissan Juke review
Nissan Juke - main image

Nissan Juke review

Once a trend-setter, the Nissan Juke now plays catch-up to a bunch of rivals it helped to inspire
In-depth reviews
3 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke is a steal at £156 a month
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke is a steal at £156 a month

While a new model is expected this year, the current car still offers a lot for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 February.
News
18 Feb 2026
New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric
Nissan Juke - front (exclusive image)

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric

The new Nissan Juke is set to arrive in the UK in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
24 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Used Cupra Born (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: the EV the VW ID.3 wishes it was
Used Cupra Born - front

Used Cupra Born (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: the EV the VW ID.3 wishes it was

A full used buyer's guide on the Cupra Born that's been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
6 Apr 2026
Best car engines of all time
Best car engines - header image

Best car engines of all time

What makes a great internal-combustion motor? We explain why these petrols, diesels and even a hybrid made the list
Features
3 Apr 2026
Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155
Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155 - header

Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155

First report: New SUV joins our fleet and starts life with a road trip to Kent
Long-term tests
6 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content