A new Nissan Juke Pulse Edition has been revealed, bringing unique styling elements and more technology. Available now in the UK from £27,865, the new model offers two engine options and orders are open now.

Setting the new Pulse Edition apart from other Jukes is a combination of Ocean Deep exterior paintwork contrasting against a soundwave graphic above the side windows. The roof panel is painted black, matching the mirror caps. New 19-inch wheels now also feature aero covers with a colour-matched Ocean Blue section on one arm.

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Nissan’s unique inclusions only increase in number inside, highlighted by the use of dark blue synthetic leather trim on the seats, dashboard and doors. These contrast with black fabric inserts in the seats, and Nissan says it gives the whole package a more futuristic and contemporary feel. Added use of high-gloss black plastic around the air vents and centre console completes the new look.

The Pulse Edition is based on the mid-spec N-Connecta trim, but adds in those synthetic leather seats, ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, 360-degree parking camera and wireless charging. Nissan’s 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital driver’s display are also included.

The first of the two powertrain options starts at £27,865 and features a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 112bhp and 200Nm of torque. This is available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and, as in all Jukes, powers the front wheels.

For £31,395, buyers can also upgrade to the mild-hybrid powertrain, which is available with an automatic transmission only. This model uses a larger 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine and offers a total system power of 139bhp and 353Nm of torque, with the hybrid set-up reducing fuel consumption over the three-cylinder alternative by as much as 25 per cent in normal driving, or up to 40 per cent in town. This equates to around 60mpg, compared with 48.7mpg in the pure-petrol model.

If you want to buy a new Nissan Juke, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now for all the latest deals.