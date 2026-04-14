Nissan plans fightback in Europe’s “difficult market” with Juke and Leaf to lead

Nissan remains committed to Europe and aims to grow sales by one-third here, despite it being one of the world’s “most difficult markets”, the company’s top executives have told Auto Express.

The company today outlined its future product, technology and markets strategy at a Nissan Vision event at its Yokohama HQ. Nissan will invest in 45 global models, a reduction from 56 vehicles today, as it seeks to boost scale on shared family architectures, to improve cost efficiencies, its speed to market and manufacturing flexibility.

New cars for Europe from Asia: flagship NX8 EV and new X-Trail

Europe is not a core market for Nissan, with the dominant three territories being the US, China and Japan - this due to their bigger volume potential, China’s status as a new tech melting pot and domestic loyalty to Japan. But products developed for these markets will feed Europe, with Auto Express revealing that the NX8 electric SUV produced in China with Dongfeng is bound for Europe.

“The mission for these three deep markets, apart from being successful markets by themselves, is to make sure they’re feeding competitive products to the rest of the regions, specifically to Europe,” CEO Ivan Espinosa told Auto Express.

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A good example is the Nissan X-Trail SUV, unveiled in its latest iteration at the Nissan Vision event, which will be built in Japan, exported to the US with its first e-power hybrid drivetrain and ultimately filter through to Europe.

Europe’s non-core status, and it accepting products from Nissan’s global engineering network, is industrial reality and not a new strategy; the Nissan Ariya electric crossover fits that template. Espinosa vowed it wouldn’t lead to products inappropriate for European customers, but added that the numbers simply didn’t add up unless “investment is shouldered by other markets”.

Does this mean Nissan’s UK factory is under threat?

The strategy shouldn’t impact the short-term future of Nissan Manufacturing UK (NMUK), based in Sunderland, with Espinosa expressing his belief in the UK’s biggest volume plant.