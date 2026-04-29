Less than 90 minutes south west of Yokohama lies the Hakone Turnpike, a hotbed of Japanese car culture: not so long ago it was sponsored by Mazda. In the car park beneath its raised access road I meet Ian, a British emigre who’s hired a Toyota GT86 to explore the local roads with his patient wife in tow. All the flash performance cars are juxtaposed with the neighbouring grocery store, selling fresh fish and vegetables to disinterested locals.

The Z rolls up to the toll booth, and after paying the 900 yen fee (about £4), I press the D-Mode beside the chunky gear selector to engage Sport, and floor it. The mechanical limited slip-differential smoothly feeds power to the rear wheels, whereas the old 370Z could easily overwhelm its back end.

The private, single-lane road is a crazy rush of sensations, an endless stream of third- and fourth-gear corners as the Z hurtles over short bridges and under canopies of blossom trees. Every now and again you steam up behind a Subaru or Toyota people carrier, sightseers here for the views of Mount Fuji not an automotive adrenaline rush.

There are overtaking lanes amusingly in wide corners rather than on straights, and with the front end gripping strongly and my knee pinned against the central tunnel, the Z swoops past. Meanwhile the tractable V6 is hauling away: revving out in third, punching up to fourth and accelerating again, banging back down to third, rinse and repeat.

The roads off at the summit are much tighter, a succession of hairpins hemmed in by foliage, demanding plenty of second gear. Press the brake pedal to wipe off speed for a corner and once you’ve got past the plasticky-feeling top end, the pistons wipe off speed in a convincing and linear manner. You can then thread the nose into the corner, the Z’s nose always feeling braced, the rear end bobbing and wiggling as you accelerate out – and onwards.

After downtown’s claustrophobic roads and pedestrian-choked crossings, it’s been a delight for the Z to cut loose in the countryside. It’s a magical, old-school day in an old-school coupe, one that will be a very welcome addition to Europe’s roads, for a very select few.