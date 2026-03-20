The roomy back seats and novelty rear touchscreen give the Tesla a useful USP, allowing rear passengers to adjust everything from air flow to the heated outer seats. Thankfully, it’ll be just out of reach for smaller children, so they’ll not be able to turn up the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack without your say so. Every car here, including the Model Y, features a pair of USB-C ports in the back to keep phones topped up.

Audi SQ6

Next up is the Audi SQ6, which at 4,771mm long and 1,939mm wide is almost exactly the same size as the iX3. Inside, it doesn’t feel quite as roomy – be that due to the extra screens, taller dashboard or higher centre console, you certainly feel more cocooned sitting in the Audi. There’s loads of room in the back, though, while the EV-only platform provides a totally flat floor, meaning it’s no chore to sit three across the rear bench.

As in the BMW and Tesla, the rear seatbacks fold 40:20:40 (514 litres quickly and easily becomes 1,517 litres) and this can be done via levers in the boot area – clever, even if you have to walk round and raise them manually unlike in the Model Y. There’s a decent amount of space under the Audi’s boot floor, although part of it was taken up by the subwoofer in our test model. A big storage area under the bonnet gives you somewhere simple to store the car’s charge cables, too.

Lexus RZ550e

Perhaps surprisingly, given its coupé-like profile, the Lexus feels big in the back. The rear seats fold in a less useful 60:40 configuration, but the foldable parcel shelf is much less bulky than the BMW’s – which means you can store it alongside your luggage at a pinch. Including the generous space under the boot floor, there’s 522 litres to play with – two litres more than you’ll find in the iX3 – but just 1,451 litres with the rear seats folded flat. Yet while there’s space under the boot floor, there’s no room for anything under the bonnet.

Alpine A390

The same is true of the Alpine, which is the runt of this litter when it comes to practicality. You’d probably have guessed that from its shape, but the shortage of space inside is even more pronounced than you might expect, with the dark trim and black headlining making it feel quite claustrophobic at times. The A390’s back seats are the tightest of our quintet; headroom is fine, but legroom is at a premium. There’s no fold-down centre armrest, and the flat seat bases mean you’ll be sitting with your knees around your ears, as well.