A quirky feature has come to light during our time with the Sealion 7: turns out you’re able to fully lock and secure the car while it’s still switched on. This has been handy if I’m quickly popping out – to pick up my dry cleaning, for example – and want to keep my seat warm.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unfortunately, this feature also makes it possible to accidentally leave the car locked but fully powered up. As a result, I've discovered that the lights, wipers, heater and heated seats consume about 20 per cent of the car’s battery capacity in around 10 hours. Luckily, there was plenty of charge left when I realised what I'd done.

BYD Sealion 7: second report

All is not rosy in the garden when it comes to driving our BYD

Mileage: 1,604 miles

1,604 miles Efficiency: 2.8mi/kWh

Progress among Chinese brands such as BYD has been nothing short of astonishing. In terms of tech, model reach across segments and profitability, there’s a lot for legacy brands to learn. But when it comes to the driving experience – something that’s hard to fully appreciate over a 10-minute test drive – our BYD Sealion 7 has some issues.

The general response I get from people is: “Oh, you have a BYD. Can I have a look?” And generally, their first reaction is: “It’s big, and nice inside.” Yep, indeed it is. Then we move on to: “And it’s electric, right? What’s it like to drive?” Ah, yes, well, about that…