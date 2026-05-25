Not too long ago it looked like the end was nigh for the Skoda Fabia because of incoming Euro 7 emissions standards. But not only is it sticking around, we’re expecting a facelifted version of the humble supermini featuring hybrid power, and our exclusive image shows you what it could look like.

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Back in 2024, Skoda confirmed it was no longer planning to end production of the Fabia – or its other small petrol-powered cars, the Kamiq compact SUV and Scala family hatchback.

That year was also the last time the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa rival was updated, though, and given that it’s going to remain in showrooms beyond 2030, it deserves some updates to look and feel fresh. Especially when all-new generations of its key competitors are on the way.

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer told us as much. “You can’t just extend the lifecycle and think nobody will realise the age,” he said. “They're making good money and they’re a vital part of our line-up.” How vital? Last year, the trio accounted for nearly a third of the brand’s sales worldwide.

What will the new Skoda Fabia look like?

We’re not expecting major design changes on the facelifted Fabia, but it should adopt some elements of the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language. We saw this done last year with the updated Enyaq SUV, and Skoda’s chief designer Oliver Stefani told Auto Express that “the strategy and solutions we found there give enough flex to incorporate [Modern Solid] on the whole Skoda line-up.”